  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Jamshedpur
  • Office Bearer Nominees, Including President general Minister, Nominated Among Drummers; Scrutiny Yesterday; Publication Of The Final List Again

टाटा वर्कर्स यूनियन:ढोल-नगाड़ों के बीच अध्यक्ष-महामंत्री सहित ऑफिस बियरर प्रत्याशियों ने किया नामांकन, कल स्क्रूटनी; फिर अंतिम सूची का प्रकाशन

जमशेदपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • 214 सीट के लिए कुल 512 नामांकन पत्र बिक्री मैदान में 28 लोग निर्विरोध
  • अरविंद पांडेय टीम के नीतेश राज, अरुण सिंह, आरसी झा अन्य ने भरा पर्चा

टाटा वर्कर्स यूनियन में चुनाव प्रक्रिया के तहत सोमवार को नामांकन पत्रों को जमा लिया गया। यूनियन के भावी अध्यक्ष, महासचिव, डिप्टी प्रेसिडेंट पद के उम्मीदवारों व कमेटी मेंबरों ने हिस्सा लिया। नामांकन फॉर्म जमा करने के लिए उम्मीदवार अपने समर्थकों के साथ आए थे। अरविंद पांडेय टीम के नीतेश राज, अरुण सिंह, आरसी झा समेत अन्य ने ढोल नगाड़े के साथ नामांकन पर्चा भरा। टुन्नू चौधरी के समर्थकों ने भी ढोल-नगाड़े के साथ नामांकन फॉर्म जमा किया। इस दौरान सतीश सिंह व हरिशंकर सिंह भी थे।

बुधवार को स्क्रूटनी के बाद प्रत्याशियों की अंतिम सूची का प्रकाशन होगा। यूनियन चुनाव 31 जनवरी को होगा व उसी दिन मतगणना होगी। विजयी कमेटी मेंबर ऑफिस बेयरर्स का चुनाव करेंगे। मतगणना स्टीलेनियम हॉल में होगा, जबकि यूनियन चुनावी की अन्य गतिविधियां बिष्टुपुर स्थित यूनियन ऑफिस में हो रही हैं। सोमवार को नामांकन में चुनावी माहौल का जश्न दिखा। यूनियन के डिप्टी प्रेसिडेंट व इस बार अध्यक्ष पद के उम्मीदवार अरविंद पांडेय, सहायक सचिव नितेष राज, अरुण सिंह, आरसी झा समेत तमाम लोग ढोल नगाड़ों के बीच यूनियन के ऑफिस पहुंचे व जोरदार उपस्थिति दर्ज कराई। अरविंद के घर से लोग जुलूस की शक्ल में निकले व सीधे यूनियन ऑफिस गए। समर्थकों ने शक्ति प्रदर्शन कर नारेबाजी की। विपक्ष के अध्यक्ष पद के उम्मीदवार संजीव चौधरी टुन्नु, महामंत्री सतीश सिंह समेत तमाम लोगों ने नामांकन दर्ज कराया। 214 सीट के लिए कुल 512 नामांकन पत्र बिके हैं।

सतीश टीम के अध्यक्ष पद के उम्मीदवार टुन्नू व उनके भाई चुन्नू समेत सात उम्मीदवारों के खिलाफ किसी ने नहीं खरीदा है पर्चा

टाटा वर्कर्स यूनियन चुनाव में सतीश, हरिशंकर के बाद अब गुट के अध्यक्ष पद के उम्मीदवार पूर्व डिप्टी प्रेसिडेंट संजीव कुमार चौधरी उर्फ टुन्नू चौधरी अपने भाई चुन्नू चौधरी के साथ कमेटी मेंबर के रूप में निर्विरोध हो सकते हैं। यूनियन के 214 कमेटी मेंबर सीट में से अब तक 28 सीट पर केवल एक-एक कर्मचारी ने नामांकन पत्र खरीदा है। अब 31 जनवरी को चुनाव होगा। निर्वाचन संख्या 103 के दो सीट के लिए पांच उम्मीदवारों ने पर्चा लिया था, जिसमें से तीन उम्मीदवारों ने पर्चा दाखिल ही नहीं किया। ऐसे में दो सीट पर दो उम्मीदवार ही रह गए हैं। इस सीट से टुन्नू चौधरी के अलावे प्रवीण धीरज खलखो बचे हैं। इस सीट से वर्तमान में भी यही दोनों कमेटी मेंबर हैं। इसके अलावे अन्य पांच उम्मीदवार भी निर्विरोध हुए हैं जो अलग-अलग निर्वाचन क्षेत्र हैं। इसमें एक उम्मीदवार टुन्नू चौधरी के भाई चुन्नू उर्फ प्रवीण कुमार चौधरी भी शामिल हैं।

22 नहीं, 21 सीट पर थे एक-एक प्रत्याशी

चुनाव पदाधिकारी ने रविवार को 22 सीट पर एक-एक नामांकन खरीदने की घोषणा की थई। इनमें से एक सीट (137) पर प्रत्याशी श्याम सुंदर गोप के खिलाफ मंजीत ने भी फॉर्म भरा था। लेकिन चुनाव संचालन समिति द्वारा पर्चा किसी और निर्वाचन संख्या में नोट किया। इससे 137 निर्वाचन से श्याम सुंदर गोप अकेले प्रत्याशी रह गए थे। सोमवार को चुनाव संचालन समिति ने गलती सुधारी।

