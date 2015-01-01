पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:टीएमएच में ऑनलाइन वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग सेवा शुरू, दवा की होगी होम डिलीवरी, विशेषज्ञों से परामर्श के लिए 400 से 750 रुपए चार्ज

जमशेदपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शुरुआत में 14 सुपर स्पेशियलिटी डॉक्टर वीडियो परामर्श के लिए रहेंगे
  • वन आईटी टीम ने इसे लागू करने के लिए टीएमएच के साथ काम किया

टाटा स्टील व टीएमएच प्रबंधन ने मरीजों की सुविधा के लिए बड़ी पहल की है। सोमवार को टीएमएच में वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग मेडिकल सेवा की शुरुआत की गई। साथ ही होम डिलीवरी मेडिसिन सेवा की शुरुआत भी हुई। सोमवार को इस सेवा का उदघाटन टाटा स्टील के वीपीसीएस चाणक्य चौधरी, टाटा वर्कर्स यूनियन के अध्यक्ष आर रवि प्रसाद, टाटा स्टील मेडिकल सर्विसेस के एडवाइजर डॉ. राजन चौधरी, जीएम डॉ. सुधीर राय ने संयुक्त रूप से किया।

वर्चुअल प्लेटफॉर्म पर हुए इस कार्यक्रम में कंपनी के कई वरीय अधिकारी और यूनियन के ऑफिस बियरर शामिल हुए। इसमें टाटा स्टील की वन आईटी टीम ने भी हिस्सा लिया। वन आईटी टीम ने इन सेवाओं को लागू करने के लिए टीएमएच के साथ मिलकर काम किया है। चाणक्य चौधरी ने कहा- नई सेवाओं से मरीजों विशेष रूप से वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को बहुत लाभ होगा। वे वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से डॉक्टरों से परामर्श ले सकते हैं।

वहीं, अस्पताल आए बिना निर्धारित दवाइयां घर पर ही पहुंचा दी जाएंगी। आर रवि प्रसाद ने मरीजों की अपेक्षाओं के आधार पर समाधान विकसित करने और वितरित करने के लिए मेडिकल सर्विसेज व वन आईटी टीम को बधाई दी। डॉ. सुधीर राय ने कहा- मेडिकल सर्विसेस अपनी सेवाओं को बेहतर बनाने और बीमार लोगों की सुविधा व मरीज केंद्रित सेवा पर फोकस के लिए टेक्नोलॉजी का लाभ उठाता रहेगा।

ऑनलाइन वीडियो परामर्श सेवा मरीजों को अपने घर या कार्यालय से सहूलियत के अनुसार डॉक्टरों से सलाह लेने की सुविधा देगा। यह मुख्यत: रिपीट कंसल्टेशन, रिवैल्यूएशन और फॉलोअप के लिए वीडियो परामर्श का इस्तेमाल करने वाले मरीजों के लिए काफी लाभदायक साबित होगा।

टीएमएच विश्वास पोर्टल से मरीजों को सलाह दी जाएगी, दवा डिलीवरी के लिए 130 रुपए लगेंगे

टीएमएच ने मरीजों को घर तक दवा पहुंचाने की सुविधा भी शुरू कर दी है। वैसे मरीज जो अस्पताल या क्लीनिक नहीं आ सकते हैं और वीडियो परामर्श सेवा का लाभ उठाते हैं। टीएमएच विश्वास पोर्टल के माध्यम से मरीजों को सलाह दी जाएगी। अपनी दवाओं की होम डिलेवरी के लिए अनुरोध करना होगा। इस सेवा की प्रत्येक डिलेवरी के लिए मरीजों से 130 रुपए शुल्क लिया जाएगा।

ई मेल पर मिलेगा वीडियो चैट का लिंक

वीडियो परामर्श सेवा ऑनलाइन भुगतान द्वारा केवल टीएमएच विश्वास पोर्टल के माध्यम से बुक की जा सकती है। मरीजों को बुकिंग के समय उनके द्वारा पुष्टि किए गए ई-मेल पर वीडियो लिंक प्राप्त होंगे। विशेषज्ञों (स्पेशलिस्ट) या सुपर विशेषज्ञों (सुपर स्पेशलिस्ट) से परामर्श चाहने वाले मरीजों के लिए रेगुलर और वीडियो कंसलटेशन (परामर्श) का शुल्क 400 से 750 रुपए तक होगा। प्रारंभ में 14 सुपर स्पेशियलिटी डॉक्टर वीडियो परामर्श के लिए उपलब्ध होंगे।

