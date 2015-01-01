पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विशेष अभियान:16 से वोटरलिस्ट में नाम जुड़वाने का मौका, 1 जनवरी 2021 को 18 साल के हो रहे हैं तो बनवाएं वोटर कार्ड

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • नए मतदाताओं का नाम शामिल करने के साथ मृत व बाहर चले गए मतदाताओं का नाम सूची से हटाया जाएगा

एक जनवरी 2021 को आपकी आयु 18 साल या उससे ज्यादा है तो आपका नाम फोटोयुक्त मतदाता सूची में शामिल किया जा सकता है। भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के आदेश के आलोक में 16 नवंबर से फोटो युक्त मतदाता सूची बनाने के लिए विशेष संक्षिप्त मतदाता पुनरीक्षण अभियान चलाया जाएगा। नए मतदाताओं का नाम शामिल करने के साथ मृत व बाहर चले गए मतदाताओं का नाम सूची से हटाया जाएगा।

मतदाता सूची में अगर किसी तरह की गलती है ताे उसमें सुधार भी किया जाएगा। जिले के सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर 16 नवंबर को मतदाता सूची के प्रारूप का प्रकाशन किया जाएगा। मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने व संशोधन शुरू होगा। 15 दिसंबर तक बूथ लेबल ऑफिसर नाम जुड़वाने अथवा संशोधन का आवेदन स्वीकार करेंगे।

