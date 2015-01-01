पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:बादामपहाड़-रायरंगपुर में रैक प्वाइंट का काम दिसंबर तक करने का आदेश

जमशेदपुर2 घंटे पहले
निरीक्षण करते डीआरएम व अन्य।
  • डीआरएम ने टाटा-बादामपहाड़ मार्ग का किया निरीक्षण

चक्रधरपुर रेल मंडल के डीआरएम वीके साहू ने मंगलवार को कहा कि टाटा-बादाम पहाड़ रेल मार्ग में चल रहे विद्युत्तीकरण का काम दिसंबर तक खत्म करने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया है। इसके साथ ही बादामपहाड़ व रायरंगपुर में रैक प्वाइंट का काम भी दिसंबर तक पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। डीआरएम ने कहा कि टाटा-बादामपहाड़ रेल मार्ग के रैक प्वाइंट को बेहतर कर राजस्व में वृद्धि करने की योजना है।

फिलहाल बादामपहाड़ व रायरंगपुर में आधा रैक ही लोड हो पाता है, इसे फुल रैक लोडिंग के लिए अर्थ वर्क चल रहा है, काम को तेजी से करने को कहा गया है। इससे पहले रेल मंडल प्रबंधक ने मंगलवार को टाटानगर स्टेशन सुबह 10 बजे पहुंचे। इसके बाद वे टाटा-बादामपहाड़ रेल मार्ग में चल रहे विद्युत्तीकरण व इस मार्ग के कई स्टेशनों पर बन रहे लूप लाइन के आधुनिकीकरण के काम का निरीक्षण किया।

इस दौरान वे बहलदा रोड, अलनाझोड़ी, रायरंगपुर, कुरलीहा, बादामपहाड़ स्टेशनोें में रुक कर आधारभूत संरचना और लूपलाइन के आधुनिकीकरण के काम का जायजा लिया। इस दौरान उन्होंने रेलवे इंजीनियरिंग व आरवीएनएल के अधिकारियों से कार्य स्थिति की जानकारी ली। इस दौरान चक्रधरपुर से आए अधिकारी वीके यादव, सीआई एसके झा समेत इंजीनियरिंग सेक्शन के अधिकारी साथ थे। उनसे कार्य प्रगति पर रिपोर्ट मांगी।

