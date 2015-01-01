पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

श्रद्धांजलि:राजकीय सम्मान के साथ पद्मश्री प्रो. दिगंबर हांसदा को दी अंतिम विदाई, मंत्री चम्पई सोरेन हुए शामिल

जमशेदपुर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रो. दिगंबर को श्रद्धांजलि देते डीसी।

पद्मश्री प्रोफेसर दिगंबर हांसदा को शुक्रवार को जुगसलाई स्थित पार्वती घाट पर नम आंखों से राजकीय सम्मान के साथ अंतिम विदाई दी गई। राज्य सरकार के प्रतिनिधि के रूप में मंत्री चम्पई सोरेन ने अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल होकर श्रद्धांजलि दी। इस दौरान घाटशिला विधायक रामदास सोरेन, बहरागोड़ा विधायक समीर मोहंती, जुगसलाई विधायक मंगल कालिंदी, पोटका विधायक संजीव सरदार व अन्य जनप्रतिनिधियों ने अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल होकर दिवंगत आत्मा को श्रद्धांजलि दी।

वहीं उपायुक्त सूरज कुमार, वरीय पुलिस अधीक्षक डॉ. एम तमिल वणन, उप विकास आयुक्त परमेश्वर भगत, एसडीओ धालभूम नीतीश कुमार सिंह, एडीएम लॉ एंड ऑर्डर नंदकिशोर लाल, निदेशक डीआरडीए सौरव सिन्हा, जेएनएसी के विशेष पदाधिकारी कृष्ण कुमार, सीओ सदर अनुराग तिवारी, बीडीओ प्रवीण कुमार ने पार्वती घाट पर दिवंगत आत्मा को श्रद्धांजलि दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें