पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्णय:18 साल से कम उम्र के विद्यार्थियों के अभिभावकों-प्रिंसिपल को देना होगा शपथ पत्र- उनके बच्चे वाहन चलाकर नहीं जाते स्कूल

जमशेदपुर38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यातायात व्यवस्था को लेकर समिक्षा बैठक करते डीसी व अन्य।
  • निजी व सरकारी स्कूल में पढ़ने वाले 18 साल से कम उम्र के बच्चे वाहन चलाते पकड़ाए तो हाेगी कार्रवाई

जिले के निजी व सरकारी स्कूल में पढ़ने वाले 18 साल से कम उम्र के छात्रों के अभिभावकाें को शपथ पत्र देना होगा कि उनका बच्चा दोपहिया अथवा चारपहिया वाहन चलाकर स्कूल नहीं जाता है। साथ ही सरकारी व निजी स्कूल के प्राचार्य को भी शपथ पत्र देना होगा कि 18 साल से कम आयु के विद्यार्थी वाहन चलाकर स्कूल नहीं जाते हैं। वहीं, वैसे अभिभावक जो बच्चों को स्कूल छोड़ने जाते हैं उन्हें भी हेलमेट पहनाना होगा।

उनके वाहन पर पीछे बैठने वाला व्यक्ति भी हेलमेट पहनता है और कभी भी ट्रिपल राइडिंग नहीं करते हैं, इसका उल्लेख शपथ पत्र में भी करना हाेगा। शपथ पत्र में यह भी बताना होगा कि अगर उनके बच्चे वाहन चलाते पकड़े जाते हैं ताे प्रशासन कार्रवाई करने के लिए स्वतंत्र होगा। अभिभावकों की ओर से दिया गया शपथ पत्र स्कूल के प्राचार्य अथवा हेडमास्टर के पास जमा रहेगा, जबकि प्राचार्य व हेडमास्टर द्वारा दिया गया शपथ पत्र जिला शिक्षा अधीक्षक कार्यालय में जमा रहेगा।

इसका आदेश डीसी सूरज कुमार ने यातायात व्यवस्था से संबंधित समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान दिया। डीसी ने जिले की यातायात व्यवस्था में सुधार के लिए बैठक बुलाई थी। उन्हाेंने ब्लैक स्पॉट चिन्हित करने के बाद की गई कार्रवाई, यातायात व्यवस्था सुगम करने को उठाए गए कदम, लाइसेंस निलंबन एवं जुर्माना, हिट एंड रन, ड्रिंक एंड ड्राइव से हुई दुर्घटना तथा सड़कों पर अवैध पार्किंग आदि की समीक्षा की।

सड़क किनारे से झाड़ियाें हटाएं, रिफ्लेक्टर लगाएं

डीसी ने रोड एंड सेफ्टी टीम को कहा- दुर्घटना होने पर संबंधित थाना से संपर्क कर कारण का पता लगाया जाए। वहीं, डीटीओ दिनेश कुमार रंजन को कहा- दुर्घटना का कारण और कार्रवाई की रिपोर्ट उपलब्ध कराई जाए। उपायुक्त द्वारा नेशनल व स्टेट हाईवे के प्रतिनिधियों को कहा कि सड़क किनारे से झाड़ियों को हटाकर पेड़ पर रेडियम रिफ्लेक्टर लगाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें