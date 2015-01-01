पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:पीएम आवास याेजना- जेएनएसी ने जारी किया क्यूआर काेड, माेबाइल पर देख सकेंगे सूची में अपना नाम

जमशेदपुर2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • ऑनलाइन पहला क्यूआर काेड स्कैन करने पर वेबसाइट खुल जाएगा

जेएनएसी ने पीएम आवास याेजना की बिरसानगर परियाेजना के लाभुकाें की सु़विधा के लिए बुधवार काे दाे क्यूआर काेड जारी किया। जेएनएसी कार्यालय में लाभुकाें की राेजाना भीड़ काे देखते हुए एसओ कृष्ण कुमार ने यह व्यवस्था बनाई है, ताकि लाेग कार्यालय नहीं आएं, बल्कि सीधे कंप्यूटर व माेबाइल के जरिए अपना नाम सूची में देख सकें। ऑनलाइन पहला क्यूआर काेड स्कैन करने पर वेबसाइट खुल जाएगा।

वहीं, ऐसे लाभुक जाे सीधे वेबसाइट से पीडीएफ डाउनलाेड करना चाहते हैं, वे लाभुकाें की सूची दूसरा क्यूआर काेड स्कैन करने के बाद डाउनलाेड कर सकते हैं। सिटी मैनेजर रवि भारती ने बताया लाभुकाें काे जेएनएसी आईडी काेड जारी करेगा। इस काेड के साथ लाभुक पांच हजार रुपए बैंक में जमा करेंगे।

