निर्देश:कोरोना के सेकेंड वेव की तैयारी, टीएमएच के हर बेड पर पहुंचा ऑक्सीजन, एमजीएम-सदर में भी ऑक्सीजन देने का निर्देश

जमशेदपुर44 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • सरकारी अस्पतालों में ऑक्सीजन जेनरेटर प्लांट लगाने का सुझाव

कोरोना वायरस के संभावित दूसरे फेज को ध्यान में रखते हुए टाटा स्टील प्रबंधन ने टीएमएच में सभी बेड तक ऑक्सीजन पाइप पहुंचाने का काम पूरा कर लिया है। वहीं, एमजीएम अस्पताल में भी पूर्व से लगे प्लांट को पूर्ण रूप से चलाने की कवायद तेज हो गई है। सदर अस्पताल में भी ऑक्सीजन प्लांट लगाने की तैयारी है। सरकार कोरोना वायरस के दूसरे पीक (सेकेंड वेव) की संभावना को देखते हुए अभी से तैयारी में जुट गई है। देशभर के सरकारी अस्पतालों एवं संस्थानों में ऑक्सीजन जेनरेटर प्लांट लगाने का सुझाव दिया है।

इसके लिए केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय ने पत्र लिखा है। इस पत्र के आलोक में झारखंड के स्वास्थ्य सचिव डॉ. नितिन मदन कुलकर्णी ने टीएमएच के अलावा सीएस, एमजीएम मेडिकल काॅलेज के प्रिंसिपल अधीक्षक को पत्र लिखकर ऑक्सीजन प्लांट काे अपडेट करने की जानकारी मांगी है। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय के सचिव ने सभी राज्य सरकारों को पत्र लिखा है। कहा है कि ऑक्सीजन जनरेटर प्लांट लगाने से ऑक्सीजन का खर्च भी कम होगा।

जहां ऑक्सीजन प्लांट उसे हर हाल में चालू करें
केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय की गाइडलाइन के आलोक में सभी सरकारी अस्पतालों में ऑक्सीजन जनरेटर की संभावना तलाशने के लिए प्रमुखों को आदेश दिया गया है। साथ ही मरीज हित में कितना कारगर है, इसको लेकर भी रिपोर्ट मांगी गई है। जहां पहले से प्लांट लगा है उसे हर हाल में जल्द से जल्द चालू करने का निर्देश दिया गया है, ताकि संभावित सेकेंड वेब आने पर मरीजों को ऑक्सीजन की कमी महसूस नहीं हो।
-डॉ. नितिन मदन कुलकर्णी, सचिव, स्वास्थ्य विभाग झारखंड।

