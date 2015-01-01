पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विवाद:रघुनाथ ने जवाब देने की बजाय अब तक की कार्रवाई व दास पर ही उठाए सवाल

जमशेदपुर15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जुस्को यूनियन की आमसभा की वैधता को लेकर चल रही सुनवाई का मामला
  • रघुनाथ पांडेय ने जांच पूरी होने तक चुनाव प्रक्रिया पर रोक लगाने को बताया गलत

जुस्को श्रमिक यूनियन के अध्यक्ष रघुनाथ पांडेय ने यूनियन की आमसभा की संवैधानिकता को लेकर चल रही सुनवाई में अपना लिखित जवाब 23 नवंबर को अपर निबंधक, श्रमिक संघ, झारखंड को भेज दिया है। रघुनाथ पांडेय ने श्रम विभाग द्वारा मामले को संज्ञान में लेने से लेकर जांच पूरी होने तक चुनाव प्रक्रिया पर रोक लगाने को ही गलत बताया है। वहीं, एसएल दास को कठघड़े में खड़ा किया है।

पांडेय के इस जवाब से श्रम विभाग के अधिकारी गंभीर हैं और जल्द ही अध्यक्ष को श्रम कानून में पदाधिकारियोंं के कार्यक्षेत्र के साथ यूनियन का दायरा बताने पर विचार कर रहे हैं। रघुनाथ पांडेय की ओर से निबंधक को दिए गए पत्र में कहा गया है कि एसएल दास आमसभा या उससे पूर्व जुस्को श्रमिक यूनियन से किसी प्रकार से संबंधित नहीं थे। किसी प्रकार के सदस्य भी नहीं थे, इसलिए उनकी शिकायत पर विधिवत संज्ञान लेना उचित नहीं है।

यूनियन के संविधान के अनुसार, केवल सदस्यों को ही यूनियन के कार्यकलाप अथवा यूनियन द्वारा दी जाने वाली सुविधा के संबंध में शिकायत करने का अधिकार है। आगे कहा गया है कि ऐसी शिकायत पर संज्ञान लेने से यूनियन के काम में बाधा उत्पन्न होती है और सदस्यों के बीच अनिश्चितता का माहौल पैदा होता है। इसलिए निबंधक से आग्रह किया गया है कि आमसभा के संवैधानिक होने की जांच से पहले एसएल दास की हकीकत की जांच हो।

वहीं, संबंधित अधिकारियों से रघुनाथ पांडेय के जवाब के बारे में पूछे जाने पर कहा कि जवाब प्राप्त हो गया है और उसका अध्ययन कर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। पदाधिकारियों ने कहा कि कोई भी यूनियन किसी की निजी संपत्ति नहीं है कि वे कुछ भी मनमानी करें और शिकायत के आलोक में कार्रवाई करने पर सिस्टम पर ही सवाल उठाए।

डीएलसी ने दोनों गुटों को सौंपा एक-दूसरे का जवाब, नौ तक दें पक्ष

इधर, उपश्रमायुक्त राजेश प्रसाद ने सोमवार को जुस्को श्रमिक यूनियन के मामले में रघुनाथ पांडेय और एसएल दास दोनों गुटों को एक-दूसरे द्वारा दिए जवाब की प्रति सौंप दी। डीएलसी ने दोनों गुटों से इस जवाब के आधार पर नौ दिसंबर तक पक्ष मांगा है, ताकि अंतिम निर्णय लिया जा सके।

मालूम हो कि जुस्को श्रमिक यूनियन की आमसभा में धांधली कर रघुनाथ पांडेय का को-ऑप्शन करने की शिकायत श्रमिक नेता एसएल दास ने की थी। इस मामले में रांची के अवर निबंधक सह डीएलसी द्वारा जांच की जा रही है। उन्होंने डीएलसी को जांच की जिम्मेवारी सौंपाी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरांची में 90 लाख की कार में कचरा ढो रहा युवक, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो भी पोस्ट किए - रांची - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें