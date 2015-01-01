पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मातम:राहुल का हुआ अंतिम संस्कार, आज सुमित का होगा, राहुल की मौत के कारण बहन ने टाला रिसेप्शन, पहुंची शहर

जमशेदपुर4 घंटे पहले
राहुल कुमार
  • बेटे की मौत की खबर से राकेश सिंह की तबीयत भी खराब है
  • मृतक राहुल के दोस्त रानीकुदर रोड नंबर-17 निवासी सुमित उर्फ नंदन के शव का अंतिम संस्कार शनिवार को किया जाएगा

गुरुवार तड़के रांची के नामकुम में सड़क दुर्घटना में मृत कदमा रानीकुदर रोड नंबर-3 निवासी राहुल कुमार के शव का अंतिम संस्कार शुक्रवार काे पार्वती घाट पर हुआ। टीएमएच के शीतगृह से उसके शव को घर ले जाया गया। जहां परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल था। भाई की मौत की सूचना मिलने पर उसकी बहन रितु भी अपने पति विपुल के साथ शुक्रवार को जमशेदपुर पहुंची। राहुल की मौत के कारण शुक्रवार को दिल्ली में होने वाली उसकी बहन रितु के रिसेप्शन को टाल दिया गया। गुरुवार की देर रात राहुल की मौत की सूचना उसकी बहन को दी गई। राहुल राकेश सिंह का इकलौता बेटा था। बेटे की मौत की खबर से राकेश सिंह की तबीयत भी खराब है। बहन रितु शुक्रवार को फ्लाइट से रांची और वहां से सड़क मार्ग से शहर पहुंची। रितु की शादी नाै दिसंबर की रात पारडीह काली मंदिर स्थित गोल्डन लीफ में हुई थी।

टीएमएच के शीतगृह में रखा गया राहुल के दोस्त सुमित का शव

सड़क दुर्घटना में मृतक राहुल के दोस्त रानीकुदर रोड नंबर-17 निवासी सुमित उर्फ नंदन के शव का अंतिम संस्कार शनिवार को किया जाएगा। शव टीएमएच के शीतगृह में रखा गया है। उसके मामा लुधियाना से शनिवार को शहर पहुंचेंगे, जिसके बाद अंतिम यात्रा निकाली जाएगी। परिजनों का रो-रो कर बुरा हाल है। वहीं, सड़क दुर्घटना में मृत तीसरे युवक जुगसलाई की गरीब नवाज कॉलोनी के निवासी मो. अशरफ के शव का अंतिम संस्कार परिजनों ने गुरुवार को ही कर दिया था। मो. अफरोज ही कार चला रहा था। मालूम हो कि नाै दिसंबर की रात रितु की शादी के बाद राहुल अपने दोस्त सुमित और अन्य के साथ बहन को छोड़ने रांची एयरपोर्ट गया था। वापस आने के दौरान गुरुवार तड़के नामकुम में सड़क किनारे खड़े ट्रेलर से कार टकरा गई थी, जिसमें राहुल, सुमित और चालक मो. अफरोज की मौत हो गई थी। दो युवक घायल हुए थे।

चांडिल- बोलेरो और ऑटो में टक्कर शादी से घर लौट रहे आठ लोग घायल

चांडिल के गोड़ालिंगा में शुक्रवार को सड़क दुर्घटना में आठ लोग घायल हो गए। सभी मानगो दाईगुट्टू में शादी समारोह में शामिल होकर ऑटो से सिल्ली वापस लौट रहे थे। इसी दौरान ऑटो की टक्कर बोलेरो से हो गई। इस घटना में घायल राहुल रजक, अभिमन्यु तिवारी, अमूल्य तिवारी, झरना देवी, सूरज, रुही कुमारी, प्रियांशु, राहुल रजक और पीयूष को इलाज के लिए एमजीएम अस्पताल लाया गया। इधर, घटना के बाद बोलेरो चालक मौके से भाग निकला। स्थानीय ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से सभी घायलों को इलाज के लिए एमजीएम लाया गया। घटना में ऑटो बुरी तह से क्षतिग्रस्त हाे गया। पुलिस ने ऑटो और बोलेरे को जब्त कर लिया है। पुलिस बाेलेराे चालक और मालिक का पता लगा रही है। अमूल्य तिवारी ने बताया सभी मानगो में शादी समाहोर में शामिल होकर ऑटो पर अपने घर जा रहे थे।ऑटो चालक काफी तेज गति से चला रहा था। इसी दाैरान ऑटो और बोलेरो की सीधी टक्कर हो गई।

एनएच- अज्ञात वाहन के धक्के से बुजुर्ग की मौत

एमजीएम थाना अंतर्गत एनएच स्थित चाचा-भतीजा होटल के पास अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से वृद्ध की मौत हो गई। घटना गुरुवार देर रात की है। मृतक की पहचान अब तक नहीं हो पाई है। सूचना पर पुलिस पहुंची और शव को एमजीएम के शीतगृह में रखवा दिया। पुलिस मृतक के परिजनों का पता लगा रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार, वृद्ध (70) आसपास में लोगों से भीख मांग अपना गुजारा करता था।

