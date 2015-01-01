पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आवेदन:रेलवे क्वार्टरों का किराया 710 रुपए तक बढ़ा, नई दर जुलाई से होगी लागू, इधर, मंडल के 348 कर्मियों ने दिया था आवेदन

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • सीकेपी मंडल मुख्यालय समेत अन्य स्टेशन के क्वार्टरों का किराया बढ़ेगा

रेलवे कर्मचारियों के क्वार्टर का किराया 10% तक बढ़ा है। नया दर एक जुलाई 2020 से मान्य होगा। टाटानगर-चक्रधरपुर मंडल रेल मुख्यालय समेत अन्य स्टेशन स्थित क्वार्टर का किराया बढ़ेगा। क्वार्टर के किराए का नया प्रावधान चतुर्थवर्गीय रेलकर्मी से आरपीएफ जवान व क्लास वन पदाधिकारियों पर एक समान लागू होंगे। कुल 5 श्रेणी के क्वार्टरों के किराए में वृद्धि होगी।

किराए में टाइप वन क्वार्टर से टाइप 5 व बंगलो में 14 से लेकर 710 रुपए तक बढ़ोतरी की है। रेलवे ने इससे पहले 2018 में किराया बढ़ाने के लिए आदेश जारी किया था, लेकिन नेशनल फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडियन रेलवे मेन (एनएफआईआर) व अन्य संगठनों के विरोध के बाद वृद्धि वापस हो गया। रेलवे मेंस कांग्रेस के मंड मंडल संयोजक ल संयोजक मंडल संयोजक शशि मिश्रा ने कहा- रेलवे ने पांचों श्रेणी के क्वार्टर का किराया बढ़ाया है। रेलवे किराया बढ़ाने के साथ बिजली-पानी व सफाई की सुविधा दे।
चक्रधरपुर रेल डिवीजन के 173 कर्मचारी न्यू पेंशन स्कीम से ओल्ड पेंशन स्कीम में होंगे स्विच

चक्रधरपुर रेल मंडल के तहत 173 कर्मचारियों को न्यू पेंशन स्कीम से ओल्ड पेंशन स्कीम में स्विच किया जाएगा। इसकी तैयारी मंडल कार्यालय में चल रही है। रेलवे बोर्ड के आदेश के बाद ऐसा बदलाव हो रहा है। रेलवे मेंस कांग्रेस के मंडल संयोजक शशि मिश्रा ने कहा- नेशनल फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडियन रेलवे मेन ने रेलवे बोर्ड से लगातार बात कर वैसे रेल कर्मचारी जिनको 2004 तक नियुक्ति के लिए लेटर भेजा था, पर जिनकी नियुक्ति प्रक्रिया में देरी से योगदान 2004 के बाद हुआ। उन्हें न्यू पेंशन स्कीम की बजाय ओल्ड पेंशन स्कीम में शिफ्ट करने की मांग की थी। इस पर रेलवे बोर्ड ने आदेश जारी कर कहा -डिवीजन स्तर पर कागजातों की जांच कर देरी से नियुक्त होने वाले कर्मचारियों को ओल्ड पेंशन स्कीम का लाभ दिया जाए। चक्रधरपुर रेल मंडल में कुल 348 कर्मचारियों ने मामले में आवेदन किया था, पर जांच के बाद 173 कर्मचारियों को इसके लाभ के लिए योग्य पाया गया।

3 दिसंबर तक कोर्ट ने मेंस कांग्रेस के कार्यक्रमों पर लगाई रोक

अलीपुर कोर्ट (कोलकाता) के आदेश पर रेल मुख्यालय गार्डेनरीच के चीफ पर्सनल ऑफिसर एमके प्रसाद ने द.पू. रेलवे मेंस कांग्रेस यूनियन का रेल प्रशासन के साथ होने वाले कार्यक्रम पर 3 दिसंबर तक रोक लगाई है। अभिषेक देवनाथ ने मेंस कांग्रेस के तत्कालीन अध्यक्ष केएस मूर्ति व अन्य छह पर केस कर खड़गपुर में हुए बीजीएम व कमेटी गठन को अलीपुर कोर्ट में चुनौती दी थी।

खड़गपुर में आयोजित बीजीएम नियमानुसार हुआ था। जोनल कमेटी में छह सेवानिवृत्त रेलकर्मी को मेंस कांग्रेस के संविधान के मुताबिक सेंट्रल ऑफिस बेयरर बनाया गया है। यह अलीपुर कोर्ट का एकतरफा फैसला है। मेंस कांग्रेस भी न्याय के लिए कोर्ट की शरण में जाएगा।

-शशि रंजन मिश्रा, मंडल संयोजक, मेंस कांग्रेस

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें