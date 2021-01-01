पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फैसला:कपड़ा दुकान से काम कर लौट रही किशोरी से दुष्कर्म, चार युवकों की पहचान; पीड़िता के परिचित सहित 3 को जेल

जमशेदपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • परसुडीह स्थित सरकारी स्कूल के शौचालय में रेप, मेडिकल रिपोर्ट में पुष्टि

परसुडीह अर्द्ध सरकारी स्कूल कैंपस में 31 जनवरी की रात करीब आठ बजे पिकनिक मनाकर लौटे युवकों ने कपड़ा दुकान से काम कर लौट रही किशोरी को अगवा कर दुष्कर्म किया। एक फरवरी को किशाेरी परसुडीह थाने पहुंची और घटना की जानकारी दी। पिता के बयान पर गैंगरेप की धारा 376 (डी) तथा पॉक्सो एक्ट 6 के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज करने के बाद पुलिस ने प्रधान टोला, तुरामडीह व पोटका से करीब दर्जनभर युवकों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की। किशोरी ने चार युवकों की पहचान की। इनमें परसुडीह के वीरू जानको, रवींद्र गोप, जयंती मार्डी उर्फ सुके राम और कुणाल सोय शामिल हैं।

दर्जनभर युवकों को हिरासत में लेने पर थाने में जुटे ग्रामीण

गिरफ्तार रवींद्र गोप ने पुलिस को बताया- उसके सभी दोस्त टाटा स्टील में ठेका मजदूरी करते हैं। 31 जनवरी को पिकनिक मनाकर लौटते समय परसुडीह सरकारी अर्द्ध मिडिल स्कूल के मैदान में गाड़ी खड़ी कर लाउडस्पीकर बजा डांस कर रहे थे। तभी वहां से पीडि़ता गुजरी। उसे अकेला देखकर दोस्तों ने सिटी मारी। लेकिन लड़की आगे चली गई। कुछ देर में लड़की दोबारा स्कूल के सामने से पार होने लगी। वीरू उसे पहचानता था। वह उस लड़की को साथ ले आया। दोस्तों ने गलत काम किया या नहीं, इसकी जानकारी नहीं है।

200 ग्रामीण थाने में जुटे रहे

किशोरी के बयान के बाद करीब एक दर्जन युवकों को पुलिस थाने ले गई। बेकसूरों को उठाने से नाराज होकर 200 से अधिक संख्या में ग्रामीण थाने पहुंचे। शाम तक सभी थाने में जुटे रहे, लेकिन पुलिस ने उनकी एक न सुनी। 4 को जेल भेजने के बाद अन्य युवकों को छोड़ दिया।

रविवार रात आठ बजे किशोरी काम कर घर लौट रही थी। तभी चार आरोपियों ने उसका अपहरण किया और विद्यालय के शौचालय में ले जाकर गैंगरेप किया। वीरू जानको ने नाबालिग के साथ रेप किया, जबकि तीन अन्य युवकों ने वीरू का सहयोग किया है। मेडिकल जांच में दुष्कर्म की पुष्टि हुई है।
-डॉ एम. तमिलवाणन, एसएसपी, पूर्वी सिंहभूम

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser