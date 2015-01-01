पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एयरफोर्स:झारखंड के छात्रों के लिए बिहटा में भर्ती रैली 10 से

जमशेदपुर8 घंटे पहले
इंडियन एयरफोर्स से जुड़ने के इच्छुक झारखंड के अभ्यर्थियों के लिए इंडियन एयरफोर्स में सुनहरा मौका है। भारतीय वायुसेना ने झारखंड के अभ्यर्थियों के लिए एयरफोर्स स्टेशन बिहटा, पटना केन्द्र पर 10 से 19 दिसंबर 2020 के बीच भर्ती रैली आयोजित की है। आवेदक जिनका जन्म 17 जनवरी 2000 से 30 दिसंबर 2003 के बीच हुआ हो, वे आवेदन करने के योग्य हैं। 27 व 28 नवंबर तक http://www.airmenselection.cdac.in पर आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

