निबंधन बंद क्यों, अधिकारी चुप:बिना लिखित आदेश के पांच साल से टाटा लीज की जमीन पर निर्माण का निबंधन बंद, शहर में 1050 सबलीज धारक करोड़ों के राजस्व का नुकसान

जमशेदपुर38 मिनट पहले
  • अवर निबंधक प्रफुल्ल कुमार ने कहा कि निबंधन पूर्व से रुका था, इसलिए मैंने शुरू नहीं किया

बिना सरकारी आदेश के पांच साल से टाटा लीज की जमीन पर हुए निर्माणों (दुकान, मकान, फ्लैट आदि) का निबंधन बंद है। इससे शहर के करीब 10500 सबलीज धारक परेशान हैं। सरकार को करोड़ों के राजस्व का नुकसान भी हो रहा है। निबंधन क्यों बंद है, इस पर अधिकारी बोलने को तैयार नहीं है। अवर निबंधक प्रफुल्ल कुमार ने कहा कि निबंधन पूर्व से रुका था, इसलिए मैंने शुरू नहीं किया।

टाटा लीज की जमीन की बिक्री नहीं होती है, उस पर बने मकान आदि की ही बिक्री का प्रावधान है। खरीद-बिक्री नोटरी एग्रीमेंट के आधार पर हो रही, पर लाखों रुपए खर्च करने के बाद एग्रीमेंट के आधार पर खरीदारी करने वालों को सही कागजात नहीं मिल पा रहा हैै। जिस कारण आने वाले समय में कई स्तर पर परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। संरचना का निबंधन बंद होने से पूर्व जिला अवर निबंधन कार्यालय में निबंधन के आधार पर टाटा स्टील लैंड डिपार्टमेंट जमीन का म्यूटेशन करता है, जिससे संरचना की खरीदारी करने वालों की दावेदारी पक्की होती थी। एग्रीमेंट के आधार पर होने वाली खरीद बिक्री का टाटा स्टील लैंड डिपार्टमेंट में म्यूटेशन नहीं होता है। ऐसे में खरीदार को भविष्य में परेशानी हो सकती है।

लीज एरिया में रजिस्ट्री नहीं होने से मकान बेचने और खरीदने वालों लोगों को भी परेशानी हो रही है। लोग अपने घर नहीं बेच पा रहे हैं। रजिस्ट्री की समस्या का समाधान करने की जरुरत है।

-अनिल सिंह, लैंड हाउस ब्रोकर।

रजिस्ट्री नहीं होने से लीज एरिया में आम पब्लिक परेशान है। बिल्डर इनवेस्ट नहीं कर रहे हैं। लोग बुकिंग ही नहीं करा रहे हैं। खरीद-बिक्री नहीं होने से विकास रुका हुआ है।

-अनूप चटर्जी, बिल्डर।

