पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आयोजन:झारखंड के प्रतिनिधि ने रखी विवि शिक्षकों की समस्या, नई शिक्षा नीति के क्रियान्वयन पर चर्चा

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अखिल भारतीय राष्ट्रीय शैक्षिक महासंघ की ऑनलाइन साधारण सभा का आयोजन

अखिल भारतीय राष्ट्रीय शैक्षिक महासंघ की दो दिवसीय अखिल भारतीय कार्यकारिणी एवं साधारण सभा का अायाेजन मंगलवार काे ऑनलाइन हुआ। इसमें शिक्षा व शिक्षकीय समस्याओं का समाधान जल्द से जल्द करने का फैसला लिया गया। नई राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति का क्रियान्वयन सुनिश्चित करने का प्रस्ताव भी बैठक में पारित किया गया। महासंघ के प्रदेश प्रशिक्षण प्रमुख एवं केयू अध्यक्ष डॉ. विजय प्रकाश ने कहा - झारखंड में पीएचडी इंक्रीमेंट नहीं दिया है जबकि अन्य सभी विश्वविद्यालयों में दूसरे स्टेट में यह दिक्कत नहीं है।

जबकि यूजीसी के नियमाें के अनुसार यह स्पष्ट है कि जो पहले से पीएचडी कर चुके हैं, उनके योगदान देने के बाद उन्हें पीएचडी इंक्रीमेंट मिलना है। उन्होंने पुरानी पेंशन योजना को शिक्षकों के हित में लागू करने की मांग करते हुए कहा कि न्यू पेंशन स्कीम में सरकार द्वारा प्रदत्त राशि जमा नहीं हो रही है। झारखंड में संगठन विस्तार पर अलग से चर्चा हुई। महासंघ के अखिल भारतीय अध्यक्ष प्रो. जगदीश प्रसाद सिंघल ने नई राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति के विभिन्न पहलुओं पर प्रकाश डाला व इसके क्रियान्वयन को लेकर महासंघ द्वारा गठित उच्च शिक्षा के 9 व विद्यालयी शिक्षा के 5 समूहों को आवश्यक सुझाव देने का आग्रह किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें