बदलाव:टाटा स्टील के आधा दर्जन से अधिक अफसरों के कार्यक्षेत्र में फेरबदल, आरके सिन्हा को मिला टाटा स्टील में चीफ ग्रुप शिपिंग का अतिरिक्त प्रभार

जमशेदपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • एनएस ग्रेड के कर्मचारियों को भी सेवानिवृत्ति के बाद मिले मेडिकल सुविधा

टाटा स्टील प्रबंधन की ओर से मंगलवार को आधा दर्जन से अधिक अधिकारियों के कार्य क्षेत्र में बदलाव किया गया। इस संबंध में कंपनी के इंट्रानेट पर सर्कुलर भी जारी हुआ है। सर्कुलर के अनुसार, तबादला में आईएल 2 स्तर के अधिकारी डायरेक्टर रॉ मैटेरियल आरके सिन्हा को चीफ ग्रुप शिपिंग बनाया गया है। आरके सिन्हा दोनों पद की जिम्मेदारी संभालेंगे। केवीएसएन मूर्ति को टेक्नाेलॉजिस्ट सॉफ्टवेयर डेवलपमेंट प्रैक्टिस को सॉफ्टवेयर प्रैक्टिस डिपार्टमेंट बनाया गया है। सीनियर टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट्स एंड यूटिलिटी राजीव कुमार सिंह को सीनियर टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट सॉफ्टवेयर बनाया गया है।

प्रियरंजन महापात्रा को सीनियर टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट सॉफ्टवेयर डेवलपमेंट से सीनियर टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट ऑपरेशन असिस्टेंट लॉजिस्टिक की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। वहीं, आइएल 2 स्तर के अधिकारी चीफ मार्केटिंग बीपी एंड एस इसीए बिजनेस विवेक चौहान को चीफ मार्केटिंग एंड सेल्स वायर डिवीजन बनाया गया है। चीफ मार्केटिंग इंटीग्रेशन पीके विलसन पूर्ति को चीफ मार्केटिंग बीपी एंड एस इसीए बनाया गया है। रवींद्र सुरेश नाववेकर को हेड ट्रेजरी मैनेजमेंट ग्रुप फाइनांस से टाटा संस लिमिटेड में भेजा गया। इसके अलावा आईएल 3, 4 व 5 स्तर के कई अधिकारियों का तबादला-प्रमोशन एक नवंबर से किया गया है।

टाटा वर्कर्स यूनियन में एनएस ग्रेड के प्रोमोशन का मुद्दा उठा

टाटा वर्कर्स यूनियन के पिलेट प्लांट से कमेटी मेंबर समरेश सिंह और तरुण कुमार ने एनएस ग्रेड के कर्मचारियों की प्रोमोशन पॉलिसी समेत कई मुद्दों को लेकर अध्यक्ष आर रवि प्रसाद को ज्ञापन सौंपा। सौंपे गए ज्ञापन में कमेटी मेंबरों द्वारा कहा गया है कि पुराने ग्रेड के कर्मचारियों की ही तरह एनएस ग्रेड के कर्मचारियों काे भी सेवानिवृत्ति के बाद मेडिकल सेवा मिले। मेंटेनेंस (इलेक्ट्रिकल और मैकेनिकल) के कर्मचारियों के लाइन ऑफ प्रमोशन पर सहानुभूतिपूर्वक विचार करते हुए उन्हें भी ऑपरेशन सेक्शन के कर्मचारियों की भांति एनएस-12 ग्रेड यानि की ब्लॉक-4 में जाने का प्रावधान कराने के साथ एआईएमई और आईएमई में वर्ष 2019 तक एडमिशन ले चुके कर्मचारियों को ब्रिज कोर्स से राहत दिलाने का आग्रह किया है। इस बाबत कमेटी मेंबरों का कहना है कि ब्रिज कोर्स करने से संबंधित नोटिफिकेशन वर्ष 2020 में आया है। कमेटी मेंबरों ने इसकी प्रति डिप्टी प्रेसिडेंट अरबिंद पांडेय और महासचिव सतीश सिंह को भी दी है।

फेमिली वेलफेयर स्कीम से 650 रुपए की कटौती से एनएस ग्रेडकर्मी परेशान
टाटा स्टील के कर्मियों के लिए ग्रेड रिवीजन समझौता में पहली बार टीपीआर (टीम परफॉर्मेंस रिवार्ड) का प्रावधान किया गया था। प्लांट की मशीनरीज के रेटेड कैपेसिटी, सेलेबल स्टील कॉस्ट तथा सेफ्टी के मापदंड पर टीआरपी तय की गई है। निर्धारित लक्ष्य पूरा नहीं होने पर तय राशि में कटौती का प्रावधान है। सेफ्टी के मापदंड में फेटल एक्सीडेंट होने पर उस माह राशि शून्य होने का भी प्रावधान है। सितंबर में सीआरएम में एक अधिकारी की दुर्घटना में मौत होने के कारण कर्मचारियों को जुलाई और अगस्त में तो परफॉर्मेंस के आधार पर तय टीपीआर मिला लेकिन सितंबर में यह राशि शून्य हो गई। कर्मियों ने इस राशि की कटौती को लेकर यूनियन पदाधिकारियों से सवाल कर रहे हैं। दूसरी ओर टिस्को इंप्लाइज फैमिली वेलफेयर स्कीम के तहत इस माह 650 रुपये की कटौती ने एनएस ग्रेड के कर्मियों को निराश कर दिया है।

इधर, कोक प्लांट कर्मी इफ्तिखार का निलंबन वापस
टाटा स्टील के कोक प्लांट के कर्मचारी इफ्तिखार खान का प्रबंधन ने निलंबन वापस ले लिया है। प्रबंधन ने दो इंक्रीमेंट की कटौती कर निलंबन की सजा वापस लिया है। निलंबन वापस होने के बाद इफ्तिखार ने मंगलवार को ड्यूटी ज्वाइन किया। प्रबंधन ने एक मामले में उसे निलंबित कर दिया था।

