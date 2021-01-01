पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Jamshedpur
  • Running Of Local Trains Will Bring A Lot Of Convenience To The Surrounding Rural Areas, Memu Went For Chakradharpur, Asansel And Kharagpur

अच्छी खबर:लोकल ट्रेन चलने से आसपास के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के लाेगाें काे हाेगी काफी सुविधा, चक्रधरपुर, आसनसाेल व खड़गपुर के लिए चली मेमू

जमशेदपुर5 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
फाइल फोटो
  • पहले दिन टाटा-चक्रधरपुर मेमू ट्रेन से 34 यात्री रवाना हुए
  • टाटा-खड़गपुर से 37 और टाटा-आसनसोल से 10 यात्री रवाना हुए

टाटानगर रेलवे स्टेशन से मंगलवार को तीन मेमू ट्रेनाें का परिचालन शुरू हुुआ। पहले दिन टाटा-चक्रधरपुर मेमू ट्रेन से 34 यात्री रवाना हुए। वहीं टाटा-खड़गपुर से 37 और टाटा-आसनसोल से 10 यात्री रवाना हुए। तीनों ट्रेनाें के चलने से लोकल स्टेशनों के यात्रियों को काफी राहत मिली है। टाटानगर रेलवे स्टेशन के अधिकारियाें ने बताया कि जानकारी नहीं हाेने के कारण पहले दिन कम लाेग यात्रा करने पहुंचे। लेकिन धीरे-धीरे यात्रियाें की संख्या बढ़ेगी।

टाटा-बादामपहाड़ पैसेंजर ट्रेन चलाने के लिए भेजा प्रस्ताव

चक्रधरपुर डिवीजन ने टाटा-बादामपहाड़ पैसेंजर ट्रेन का भी परिचालन शुरू करने का प्रस्ताव तैयार किया है। ओडिशा के लोगों की मांग पर इस ट्रेन का प्रस्ताव जोनल कार्यालय को भेजा गया है।

इधर, रेल लाइन पर गिरकर स्टेशन मास्टर हुए घायल

टाटानगर के स्टेशन मास्टर अनीश कुमार मंगलवार को फुट ओवरब्रिज का काम देखने गए थे। तभी एक इंजन लाइन नंबर 20 पर आ गयाा। वे घबराकर लाइन पर गिर गए। उनकी एडी में चोट है। उनका इलाज टाटा मोटर्स अस्पताल में हो रहा है।

जुगसलाई फाटक पर मालगाड़ी का इंजन फेल, आधा घंटा जाम में फंसे लोग

जुगसलाई फाटक के पास दोपहर करीब 2 बजे मालगाड़ी का इंजन फेल हो गया। मालगाड़ी रुकने से 40 मिनट तक आवागमन ठप रहा। सड़क के दोनों ओर वाहनों की लंबी कतार लग गई। पैदल यात्री मालगाड़ी के बीच से ही पार हो रहे थे। टाटानगर से दूसरा इंजन भेजा गया। इसके बाद दोपहर 2.40 बजे मालगाड़ी आगे बढ़ी।

