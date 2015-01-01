पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:सरकारी स्कूल के ऑफिस कर्मियों और गैर शैक्षणिक कार्याें के लिए शिक्षकाें काे आज से बुलाया विद्यालय

जमशेदपुर2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • स्कूल खाेलने काे लेकर सरकार का नहीं आया आदेश; इधर, निजी स्कूलाें ने कहा- हम पूरी तरह तैयार

राज्य में नौ महीने बाद स्कूल-कॉलेज खोलने की सहमति तो बन गई, लेकिन स्कूल कब से खुलेंगेे इसे लेकर स्पष्ट निर्देश नहीं आया है। स्कूली शिक्षा एवं साक्षरता विभाग ने बुधवार काे जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी कार्यालय काे पत्र जारी किया। इसमें कहा - विभाग की ओर से पूर्व में जाे आदेश जारी किया था उसमें कहा था कि सरकारी विद्यालयों के ऑफिस के संचालन के लिए कम से कम दाे शिक्षकाें से गैर शैक्षणिक कार्य कराया जाए। लेकिन नए आदेश में उसे रद्द कर 17 दिसंबर से विद्यालय के संचालन के लिए सभी शिक्षकाें की उपस्थिति सुनिश्चित की गई है।

क्या बनी सहमति

कुछ शर्तों के साथ 10वीं-12वीं की कक्षा शुरू करने पर सहमति बनी थी। निर्णय लिया कि लॉकडाउन के बाद से बंद पड़े स्कूलों-कॉलेजों में बुधवार को पढ़ाई की अनुमति दी जाए।

जानें... स्कूल खुलने पर क्या करना हाेगा

  • क्लासरूम में बच्चे कम से कम एक मीटर की दूरी पर बैठेंगे
  • सभी काे मास्क पहन कर आना अनिवार्य हाेगा
  • कैंपस में सैनेटाइजर की व्यस्था करनी हाेगी

केयू- हमें प्रशासनिक आदेश का इंतजार
केयू के प्रवक्ता डाॅ. एके झा ने कहा- जब तक प्रशासन इस दिशा में पत्र नहीं देता तब तक कॉलेज में ऑफलाइन पढ़ाई नहीं होगी। हमारे लिए लिखित आदेश ही मान्य है व उसका पालन करेंगे। विवि ने पहले ही काॅलेजाें के प्रिंसिपल काे ऑफलाइन पढ़ाई की पूरी तैयारी रखने काे कहा है ताकि पढ़ाई शुरू कराई जाए।

स्कूल- नहीं मिला पढ़ाई शुरू करने का आदेश
प्राचार्यों ने कहा - जब तक सरकारी आदेश नहीं आता कि किन-किन निर्देशों का पालन करना है, तब तक स्कूल खोलना संभव नहीं है। दयानंद पब्लिक स्कूल की प्रिंसिपल स्वर्णा मिश्रा ने कहा- आदेश आते ही सभी अभिभावकों को जानकारी देंगे। हालांकि हमने स्कूल खाेलने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। क्लास रूम काे सैनेटाइज कराया जा रहा है।

स्कूल खोलने को नहीं मिला सर्कुलर- बोधनवाला

प्राईवेट अनएडेड स्कूल एसेसिएशन के अध्यक्ष जमशेदपुर बेली बाेधनवाला ने कहा- स्कूल खाेलने काे लेकर हमारे पास काेई सर्कुलर नहीं आया है। लेकिन हमने स्कूल खाेलने की तैयारी शुरू दी है।

