पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

स्कूलों की मनमानी:जमशेदपुर के स्कूलों को आठ साल में 360 बार शोकॉज लेकिन किसी पर कार्रवाई नहीं, शहर के निजी स्कूल इसलिए करते हैं मनमानी

जमशेदपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आठ साल में अब तक 360 से अधिक बार शहर के निजी स्कूलाें काे अलग-अलग कारणाें से शाेकाॅज किया जा चुका है

शहर के निजी स्कूल किसी की नहीं सुनते। जब मन चाहे फीस बढ़ा देते हैं और जब चाहे अन्य खर्च अभिभावकों पर थोप देते हैं। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि इन पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं होती। ये हम नहीं कह रहे बल्कि आंकड़े खुद गवाह हैं। आठ साल में अब तक 360 से अधिक बार शहर के निजी स्कूलाें काे अलग-अलग कारणाें से शाेकाॅज किया जा चुका है। लेकिन कभी भी किसी पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। विभाग सिर्फ नोटिस जारी करता है।

उसके बाद की प्रक्रिया समाप्त हो जाती है। लॉकडाउन में फीस वसूली की जानकारी पर डीएसई कार्यालय ने शहर के 30 निजी स्कूलों को शोकॉज किया। 24 घंटे के अंदर जवाब भी मांगा। विभागीय कार्रवाई की चेतावनी दी गई। लेकिन कुछ नहीं हुआ। राईट टू एजुकेशन के नियमाें के उल्लंघन पर भी कई बार कार्रवाई नहीं की जाती है।

केस-1 सेक्रेड हार्ट काॅन्वेंट

500 रुपए मांगने में दोषी, कार्रवाई नहीं स्थापना दिवस समाराेह के लिए छात्राओं से 500 रुपए मांगने के मामले में दाेषी पाए गए सेक्रेड हार्ट काॅवेंन्ट स्कूल के खिलाफ जिला शिक्षा अधीक कार्यालय ने कार्रवाई के लिए एक साल पहले आयुक्त काे अनुशंसा की थी। लेकिन वहां से काेई कार्रवाई नहीं की गयी।

केस-2 बेल्डीह चर्च स्कूल: एक साल से मामले की चल रही जांच
बेल्डीह चर्च स्कूल, जहां एक साल पहले स्कूल के अंदर ही एक बच्चे की इतनी पीटाई की गयी की उसी आंख डैमेज हाे गई। उस मामले की जांच एक साल से चल रही है। लेकिन अभी तक काेई कार्रवाई स्कूल के खिलाफ नहीं हुई।

आरटीई के तहत जिला शिक्षा विभाग काे कई अधिकार प्राप्त हैं। शिकायत पर निजी स्कूलाें के खिलाफ कदम उठाते हैं। लेकिन जिला कार्यालय सीधे कार्रवाई नहीं कर सकता है। हम अनुशंसा करते हैं।
-विनीत कुमार, डीएस

जब से विभाग में हूं, कार्रवाई की अनुशंसा नहीं आई है। अगर ठाेस आधार पर अनुशंसा मिलेगी ताे कार्रवाई की जाएगी। हमारा उद्देश आरटीई एक्ट काे प्रभावी ढंग से लागू कराना है।
-डाॅ. भुवनेश्वर प्रताप सिंह, प्राथमिक शिक्षा निदेशक

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें