जांच कमेटी:अनाज ढुलाई में मोहनानी बंधुओं की कितनी गाड़ियां चल रही हैं पता लगाने की जिम्मेदारी एसडीओ को

जमशेदपुर2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • जेल से मोहनानी फोन पर कर रहा कालाबाजारी, डीसी ने बैठाई जांच कमेटी
  • मनीफीट में रंजीत, बिनोद व सत्यनारायण की दुकानें होंगी निलंबित

पीडीएस के खाद्यान्न घोटाले में जेल में बंद संजय मोहनानी व दीपक मोहनानी की कितनी मालवाहक वाहनों का उपयोग खाद्यान्न की ढुलाई में हो रही है, इसकी जांच प्रशासन ने शुरू कर दी है। डीसी सूरज कुमार ने जांच का जिम्मा एसडीओ नीतीश कुमार सिंह को दिया, कहा - डीएसओ चंद्रद्रेव प्रसाद के सहयोग से वाहनों की सूची बनाए ताकि खाद्यान्न घोटाले की संलिप्तता सामने आए। डीएसओ को दो दिनों में सभी वाहनों की सूची उपलब्ध कराने का आदेश दिया, जिनका उपयोग हो रहा है। संजय मोहनानी जेल में बंद है और प्रशासन को जानकारी है कि वो जेल से कालाबाजारी के धंधे को संचालित कर रहा है।

कालाबाजारी रोकने के लिए बनेगा एसओपी

डीसी ने खाद्य आपूर्ति व्यवस्था को दुरूस्त करने के लिए एसडीओ को एसओपी बनाने की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है। एसओपी में गोदाम से लाभुकों तक खाद्य सामग्री के पहुंचने के संबंध में पदाधिकारी, डोर स्टेप डिलेवरी ठेकेदार व अन्य की जिम्मेदारी चिंहित की जाएगी। अनियमितता मिलने पर होगी कार्रवाई।

बचाने में पक्ष और विपक्ष के लगे नेता

एक करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा के खाद्यान्न घोटाले में गिरफ्तार मोहनानी बंधु को बचाने के लिए भाजपा- झामुमो के दिग्गज नेता अधिकारियों से पैरवी कर रहे हैं। पूर्व सरकार में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले के साथ वर्तमान में अहम जिम्मेजारी निभा रहे नेताओं का प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों पर दबाव है।

मनीफीट दुकान का लाइसेंस रद्द

मंगलवार को मनीफीट के पीडीएस दुकानदार राजू कुमार साव की दुकान से कालाबाजारी के लिए ले जाया जा रहा 54 क्विंटल चावल जब्त किया था। प्राथमिकी दर्ज किया है, आरोपी फरार है। मनीफीट की रंजीत रजक, बिनोद रजक व सत्यनारायण की दुकान में अनियमितता मिली थी। निलंबित करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू की गई।

