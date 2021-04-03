पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यूनियन नेताओं में हड़कंप:टाटा वर्कर्स यूनियन चुनाव में लगा सुरक्षाकर्मी मिला पॉजिटिव, कईयों से सीधे संंपर्क में था

जमशेदपुर2 घंटे पहले
31 जनवरी को टाटा वर्कर्स चुनाव के दौरान एक सुरक्षा कर्मी के कोरोना संक्रमित होने से कंपनी प्रबंधन व यूनियन नेताओं में हड़कंप मच गया है। कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए सुरक्षाकर्मी सुपरवाइजर रैंक के हैं, जो चुनाव के दौरान मतगणना के दौरान स्टीलेनियम हाल में तैनात थे। चुनाव कार्य के दौरान टाटा स्टील की सिक्युरिटी के साथ निजी कंपनी के गार्ड भी तैनात थे।

टाटा स्टील सिक्युरिटी के एक सुपरवाइजर का मतगणना के तीन दिन बाद तबीयत बिगड़ गई। टीएमएच में इलाज के दौरान वे जांच में कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए। कथित सिक्युरिटी सुपरवाइजर स्टीलेनियम हॉल में तैनात थे और चुनाव कार्य में लगे कर्मचारियों, 214 कमेटी मेंबर समेत वहां मौजूद करीब 400 लोगों में से कइयों से सीधे संपर्क में आए थे। सुपरवाइजर के पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद उनके संपर्क में आए लोगों की कॉन्ट्रैक्ट ट्रेसिंग का काम शुरू हो गया है। कॉन्ट्रैक्ट ट्रेसिंग में लोगों को जांच के साथ आइसोलेशन में रखा जा रहा है।

चुनाव कार्य में लगे एक सुरक्षाकर्मी के कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने की पुष्टि हुई है। कॉन्ट्रैक्ट ट्रेसिंग शुरू हो गई है। साथ ही कोरोना को लेकर सरकार की ओर से निर्धारित प्रोटोकाल का पालन किया जा रहा है।
रूना राजीव कुमार, टाटा स्टील की प्रवक्ता

