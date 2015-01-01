पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:ईमेल-वाट्सएप पर टाटा का फर्जी विज्ञापन भेज इंटरव्यू के लिए बुला रहे, ढाई लाख तक की सैलरी का दे रहे झांसा

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • टाटा स्टील में बहाली की घोषणा के बाद नौकरी के नाम पर ठगी की कोशिश

टाटा स्टील में बंपर बहाली की घोषणा के बाद अपराधी सक्रिय हैं। टाटा ग्रुप ऑफ कंपनीज में नौकरी के नाम पर देशभर के शहरों में ठगी कर रहे हैं। स्टूडेंट्स-नौकरी कर रहे लोगों को ईमेल-वाट्सएप पर नौकरी का विज्ञापन भेज रहे हैं। जैसे ही कोई नौकरी की चाह में इंटरव्यू के लिए विज्ञापन फार्म में दिए नंबर पर फोन करता है, ठगी की कोशिश शुरू करते हैं। टाटा में इंटरव्यू देने, दिए गए छह शहरों में ठहरने की व्यवस्था व कोरोना जांच के नाम पर नन रिफंडेबेल 7998 रुपए मांगते हैं। नोएडा, मुंबई, चेन्नई, जमशेदपुर, बंगलुरु-हैदराबाद में इंटरव्यू की बात कहते हैं।

अपराधी शैक्षणिक योग्यता के आधार पर अलग-अलग पदों पर नौकरी की बात कहते हैं। इसमे 44 हजार से 2.50 लाख तक सैलरी देने का झांसा दे रहे हैं। विज्ञापन पर संपर्क के लिए एचआर मैनेजर के रूप में डाॅ. हरप्रीत भाटिया का नंबर दिया है। इनका नंबर 9582746930 है। जमशेदपुर की हर्षिता जो दिल्ली के एचसीएल में काम करती है, उनके ईमेल- मोबाइल पर विज्ञापन आया। उन्होंने दिए नंबर पर बात की है। इसमे हर्षिता से ठगी की कोशिश की गई, पर उन्होंने चालाकी से मामले को संभाला व ठगी से बची। शहर से जुड़ी रहने के कारण हर्षिता जानती है कि टाटा ग्रुप ऐसे नियुक्तियां नहीं करती है।

