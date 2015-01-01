पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलन:बागदेही में दक्षिण बिहार एक्स. का स्टॉपेज बंद करने पर ट्रैक जाम, चार घंटे परिचालन बाधित, आरपीएफ व रेल अधिकारियों ने दी समझाईश

जमशेदपुर34 मिनट पहले
  • इससे राउरकेला के आगे झारसुगुड़ा के बीच ट्रेनों का परिचालन बंद हो गया

हावड़ा-मुंबई मार्ग पर चक्रधरपुर रेल डिवीजन के तहत बामड़ा के पास बागदेही में ग्रामीणों ने चार घंटे तक रेलवे ट्रैक जाम कर दिया। बागदेही गांव के ग्रामीणाें ने दक्षिण बिहार स्पेशल ट्रेन के बागदेही में पूर्व से हो रहे ठहराव को बंद करने के खिलाफ आंदोलन कर ट्रैक को जाम कर दिया।

इससे राउरकेला के आगे झारसुगुड़ा के बीच ट्रेनों का परिचालन बंद हो गया। तीन ट्रेनें हावड़ा-अहमदाबाद एक्सप्रेस लगभग 3.30 घंटे तक राउरकेला में खड़ी रहीं। राउरकेला-भुवनेश्वर इंटरसिटी व दुर्ग जाने वाली दक्षिण बिहार एक्सप्रेस भी बाधित हुई। आरपीएफ व रेल अधिकारियों के समझाने पर ग्रामीण ट्रैक से हटे।

