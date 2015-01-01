पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हृदय विदारक हादसा:चलती बस के गेट पर खड़े होकर बेटी को करा रहे थे उल्टी, दोनों गिरे; इंजीनियर पिता की मौत, सोनारी मरीन ड्राइव पर हादसा

जमशेदपुर37 मिनट पहले
  • परिवार सहित छठ मनाने मोतिहारी जा रहे थे इंजीनिय
  • र10 साल की बच्ची गंभीर, पिता बस के चक्के के नीचे आए...

सोनारी थाना मरीन ड्राइव स्थित काली मंदिर के पास सोमवार को जर्जर सड़क व बस चालक की लापरवाही से छठ मनाने मोतिहारी जा रहे राजीव रंजन की (36) मौत हो गई। मानगो स्टैंड से बस खुलने के बाद राजीव की बेटी को उल्टी होने लगी। काली मंदिर के पास चलती बस के दरवाजे पर खड़े होकर राजीव बेटी को उल्टी कराने लगे। तभी बस का चक्का गड्ढे में जा घुसा और दोनों बस से गिर गए। 10 साल की बेटी आदिति कुछ दूरी पर जा गिरी जबकि राजीव पर बस का पिछला चक्का चढ़ गया और उनकी दर्दनाक मौत हो गई।

घटना के बाद बस पर उनकी पत्नी चिल्लाती रहीं, लेकिन 500 मीटर दूर कपाली पुल के पास जाकर चालक ने बस रोकी और खलासी समेत फरार हो गया। बस पर सवार यात्रियों ने भी शोर मचाया पर चालक को रहम नहीं आया और वह बस और खुद को बचाने के चक्कर में रहा। इधर, आदिति को टीएमएच ले जाया गया, जहां वह गंभीर है। मृतक बारीडीह के टयूब कॉलोनी ससुराल में रहते थे। बेंगलुरू में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर थे। वे सात नंबर सीट पर बैठे थे। पुलिस अमर ज्योति बस संख्या बीआर06पीई- 6151 को जब्त कर थाना ले गई। घटना के बाद बस पर सवार यात्रियों ने हंगामा किया। कुछ देरी के लिए सड़क पर जाम लग गया।

सामने आई अमर ज्योति बस के चालक और खलासी की बेरहमी, दोनों फरार

आरोपी चालक फरार
आरोपी चालक फरार

चलती बस से गेट पर खड़े पिता-पुत्री दोनों गिर गए जिसमें राजीव रंजन सिंह की मौत हो गई। बस को जब्त कर लिया गया है। चालक-खलासी की तलाश की जा रही है

रेणु गुप्ता, सोनारी थाना प्रभारी

