पहले भी तीन बार हो चुका है हमला:मानगो विकास समिति के अध्यक्ष के घर पथराव, कांग्रेस ऑफिस में की तोड़फोड़

जमशेदपुर12 घंटे पहले
  • आरोपी ने ओंकार के परिवार को घर खाली करने व जान से मारने की धमकी दी

मानगो के पोस्ट ऑफिस रोड स्थित गौड़ बस्ती के प्रहलादनगर निवासी मानगो विकास समिति के अध्यक्ष ओंकार नाथ सिंह के घर पर अपराधियों ने रविवार को घर पर पथराव किया। इससे घर में रखे कई सामान क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए। सीसीटीवी में युवक घर पर पथराव करते दिख रहा है। आरोपी ने ओंकार सिंह के परिवार को घर खाली करने व जान से मारने की धमकी दी। धमकी के डर से ओंकार सपरिवार अपने घर में छिप गए। घटना के बाद से पूरा परिवार दहशत में है।

सूचना के बाद रविवार की सुबह पुलिस पहुंची। ओंकार सिंह की पत्नी किरण सिंह के बयान पर गौड़बस्ती में रहने वाले दो भाई सत्यवान गौड़ और सरवन गौड़ पर केस किया है। पुलिस ने आरोपी सत्यवान गौड़ को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। इसके पूर्व भी तीन बार ओंकार नाथ सिंह के घर आरोपियों ने पथराव किया है। मामले में सत्यवान गौड़ पूर्व में जेल जा चुका है। हाल ही में वह जेल से छूटा है। इधर, ओंकार के घर पर हमला करने के पूर्व कृष्णा नगर रोड एक में स्थित में कांग्रेस कार्यालय में भी तोड़फोड़ की गई।

कार्यालय में लगे स्वास्थ्य मंत्री बन्ना गुप्ता का पोस्टर भी फाड़ दिया। वहीं आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर कांग्रेसी नेता थाना पहुंचे और 12 घंटे में आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग की, वरना आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी। इधर, पीड़ित ओंकार नाथ सिंह ने आरोपियों पर उनके परिवार की रेकी करने का आरोप लगाया है। कहा- मैं मानगो शांति समिति का सदस्य हूं। शांति समिति की बैठक में मैंने इलाके में चल रहे अवैध धंधों के खिलाफ आवाज उठाई थी। इस कारण मुझे डराने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

