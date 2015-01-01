पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्महत्या:सहारे की लाठी से खिड़की तोड़ बुजुर्ग ने चौथी मंजिल से कूद की आत्महत्या, भाजपा नेता विकास सिंह मृतक के घर पहुंचे और सांत्वना दी

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • आरा के पूर्व विधायक अमरेंद्र सिंह के समधी हैं मृतक चंद्रभान सिंह

आरा के पूर्व विधायक अमरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह के समधी चंद्रभान सिंह (87) ने मंगलवार को आत्महत्या कर ली। डिमना रोड स्थित आकाश टावर के चौथे तल्ले के फ्लैट नंबर-405 की खिड़की का शीशा तोड़कर वे नीचे कूद गए। मौके पर ही उनकी मौत हो गई। सूचना पाकर उलीडीह पुलिस पहुंची और शव को जब्त कर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। मृतक की पोती विशाखा सिंह की 30 नवंबर को शादी थी। चंद्रभान सिंह की आत्महत्या से शादी की खुशियां गम में बदल गईं।

इधर, पोस्टमार्टम के बाद परिजनों ने देर शाम भुइयांडीह बर्निंग घाट में उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया। बेटे मुन्ना सिंह के बयान पर थाना में यूडी केस दर्ज किया गया है। मृतक मूलरूप से उत्तर प्रदेश के फैजाबाद के रहने वाले थे। डेढ़ साल पूर्व पत्नी कलावती देवी के निधन के बाद आकाश टावर में वह अपने बेटे मुन्ना सिंह के साथ रह रहे थे। बड़े बेटे डॉ. उदय प्रताप सिंह गुजरात में डॉक्टर हैं, जबकि मुन्ना सिंह ट्रांसपोर्ट का काम करते हैं। डॉ. उदय प्रताप सिंह आरा के पूर्व विधायक अमरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह के दामाद हैं। उनकी बड़ी बेटी से शादी हुई है।

शादी के लिए चाैथे तल्ले पर भाड़े पर लिया था कमरा: मुन्ना सिंह

बेटे मुन्ना सिंह ने बताया- राज्य के प्रथम वित्त मंत्री व पूर्व विधानसभा अध्यक्ष स्व. मृगेंद्र प्रताप सिंह की पत्नी मिथिलेश सिंह के निधन की सूचना से पिता तनाव में थे। मृगेंद्र सिंह आरा के विधायक अमरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह के भाई थे। वे बार-बार मिथिलेश सिंह के घर जाने की जिद कर रहे थे। उनकी मानसिक स्थिति भी ठीक नहीं थी। 30 नवंबर को उनकी बेटी की शादी थी। इस कारण उन्होंने चौथे तल्ले पर एक फ्लैट भाड़े पर लिया था। पिता उसी फ्लैट में रह रहे थे, जबकि उनका परिवार तीसरे तल्ले पर रह रहा था। उनका इलाज चल रहा था।

