पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टाटा वर्कर्स यूनियन चुनाव:31 जनवरी काे चुनाव हाेने पर सस्पेंस, उप निबंधक ने लगाई राेक; कहा- शिकायतों के निपटारा के बाद ही कराएं वोटिंग

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उप निबंधक ने जारी किया पत्र - Dainik Bhaskar
उप निबंधक ने जारी किया पत्र
  • आरओ ने श्रम विभाग को चुनाव कार्यक्रम के बारे में नहीं दी जानकारी
  • निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों की सूची पर 45 और मतदाता सूची से संबंधित 75 शिकायतें आईं

टाटा वर्कर्स यूनियन चुनाव प्रक्रिया पर उप निबंधक, श्रमिक संघ (श्रम विभाग झारखंड) ने शुक्रवार की शाम राेक लगा दी। यूनियन अध्यक्ष आर रवि प्रसाद व चुनाव पदाधिकारी संतोष कुमार सिंह को लिखे पत्र में उप निबंधक ने निर्देश दिया है कि जब तक सभी शिकायतों का निपटारा नहीं हो जाता, चुनाव नहीं कराएं। श्रम विभाग के इस पत्र के बाद आरओ समेत चुनाव के लिए हड़बड़ी करने वाले नेता चुप हो गए हैं।

अब 31 जनवरी को चुनाव होगा या नहीं इसपर असमंजस की स्थिति है। चुनाव के लिए जारी निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों की सूची पर 45 उम्मीदवारों ने आपत्ति दर्ज कराई थी। हालांकि चुनाव पदाधिकारी ने मीडिया को 30 आपत्तियाें को जायज मानते हुए उनका निपटारा किया। वहीं मतदाता सूची से संबंधित 75 उम्मीदवारा की आपत्ति पर आरओ ने कार्रवाई करते हुए 60 का निपटारा किया। यानी 30 शिकायतों का निपटारा अब तक नहीं हो सका है।

2005 में आपत्ति के बावजूद चुनाव हाेने पर रद्द हो गया था यूनियन का रजिस्ट्रेशन

टाटा वर्कर्स यूनियन चुनाव में गड़बड़ी की ऐसी ही शिकायतें 2005 में भी हुई थीं। तत्कालीन रजिस्ट्रार ने आपत्ति दर्ज कराते हुए गड़बड़ियाें और शिकायतों को दूर कर यूनियन चुनाव कराने का निर्देश दिया था। इसके बावजूद चुनाव कराया गया। इस पर कार्रवाइ करते हुए यूनियन का रजिस्ट्रेशन रद्द कर दिया गया था। इसको लेकर टाटा वर्कर्स यूनियन की बड़ी फजीहत हुई थी।

पीएन सिंह एंड टीम ने आरओ चुनाव प्रक्रिया को ही बताया असंवैधानिक
पूर्व अध्यक्ष पीएन सिंह एंड टीम ने कंपनी परिसर में आरओ चुनाव की प्रक्रिया एक ही दिन में पूरी करने को असंवैधानिक बताते हुए श्रम विभाग से शिकायत की थी। डीएलसी जमशेदपुर ने चुनाव पदाधिकारी को पत्र लिखकर मंतव्य मांगा था। लेकिन चुनाव पदाधिकारी ने जवाब नहीं दिया। उप निबंधक ने यूनियन अध्यक्ष व चुनाव पदाधिकारी को निर्देश दिया है कि चुनाव में पारदर्शिता, निष्पक्षता व शुचिता बनाए रखने के लिए शिकायताें का निष्पादन करें।

टीडब्ल्यूयू के पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष भास्कर राव का आरो

आरबीबी, रघुनाथ, आर रवि प्रसाद एंड टीम ने मजदूरों का कराया नुकसान

टाटा वर्कर्स यूनियन बचाओ मोर्चा के संयोजक व टीडब्ल्यूयू के पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष एम भास्कर राव ने कहा है कि वीजी गोपाल, एसके बेंजामिन के बाद पीएन सिंह के कार्यकाल में ही मजदूरों का नुकसान नहीं हुआ है। बाकी सभी अध्यक्षों ने अपने कार्यकाल में मजदूरों को नुकसान कराया है। उन्होंने बताया कि आरबीबी सिंह के काल में टी ग्रेड, जुस्को, सीमेंट डिवीजन और पावर प्लांट बना जो बाद में बिक गए। पहले 3000 करोड़ मुनाफा होने पर 20 प्रतिशत बोनस मिलता था। आज 7000 करोड़ मुनाफा होने पर भी कर्मचारियों को 12-14 प्रतिशत के करीब बोनस मिलता है। रघुनाथ पांडे के कार्यकाल में टाटा स्टील एनजेसी से बाहर हुईं और एनएस ग्रेड बनाया। मजदूरों के हितों का नुकसान करवाया। इसके बाद 2015- 2021 तक आर रवि प्रसाद अध्यक्ष बने और मजदूरों का मेडिकल एक्सटेंशन बंद कराया, डीए फ्रिज कराया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser