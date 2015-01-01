पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:मजदूर हित में बात की तो टाॅप थ्री की आंखों की किरकरी बना रहा- सतीश

जमशेदपुर36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चौबीस घंटे कभी भी कोई भी मुझसे संपर्क कर चुनाव में सहयोग ले सकते हैं

टाटा वर्कर्स यूनियन चुनाव को लेकर विपक्षी खेमें की बैठक बिष्टुपुर स्थित ओ रोड में हुई। टुन्नू चौधरी के आवास पर टीम टुन्नू व सतीश के कमेटी मेम्बरों की बैठक हुई। सभा की अध्यक्षता टुन्नू चौधरी ने की। मंच का संचालन तारकेश्वर लाल ने किया। कहा- भ्रष्टाचार मुक्त कार्य प्रणाली डेवलप करना है, ताकि कुशलता पूर्वक काम करना व क्षमता प्रदर्शन करना है। टीम का उद्देश्य योग्य-निष्पक्ष रिटर्निंग ऑफिसर व छह सदस्यों को चुनना है, जो ईमानदारी पूर्वक चुनावी प्रक्रिया पूर्ण कराएं। बैठक में टाटा वर्कर्स यूनियन के महासचिव सतीश कुमार सिंह ने कहा - यूनियन की मजबूती के लिए स्वच्छ, निष्पक्ष-पारदर्शी टीम हम देंगे।

चौबीस घंटे कभी भी कोई भी मुझसे संपर्क कर चुनाव में सहयोग ले सकते हैं। मजदूर हित में बेबाकी से तत्पर रहा व इसी का परिणाम है कि टॉप 3 में रहकर भी मतलबी लोगों की आंख की किरकिरी रहा, लेकिन मुझे कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता। वहीं अध्यक्ष पद के लिए दावेदारी कर रहे संजीव चौधरी उर्फ टुन्नू ने कहा - मेरे नेतृत्व में कमेटी मेंबर से लेकर पदाधिकारियों तक का सम्मान और काम होगा। सभी के विचारों का मान रखा जाएगा।

