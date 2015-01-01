पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:टाटा मोटर्स- जमशेदपुर प्लांट कर्मियों के लिए स्वैच्छिक सेवानिवृत्ति योजना शुरू, अंतिम निर्णय मैनेजमेंट का होगा

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • स्कीम जारी; इसका लाभ 11 दिसंबर से नाै जनवरी तक कर्मचारी ले सकते हैं

टाटा मोटर्स के जमशेदपुर प्लांट में कर्मचारियों के लिए स्वैच्छिक सेवानिवृत्ति योजना (बीआरएस) लाई गई है। शुक्रवार को टाटा मोटर्स के प्लांट हेड विशाल बादशाह ने स्कीम जारी की। इसका लाभ 11 दिसंबर से नाै जनवरी तक ले सकते हैं। इनमें एक दिसंबर 2020 तक स्थायी कर्मचारी के तौर पर काम करने वाले जिनकी उम्र 45 साल से अधिक है वह योजना का लाभ ले सकेंगे।

यदि कोई कर्मचारी कंपनी से पहले ही अलग हो चुका है तो उसे योजना का लाभ नहीं मिलेगा। योजना का लाभ उठाने के लिए कर्मचारियों को दो विकल्प दिए हैं। इनकम टैक्स की कटौती पूर्व की तरह से होगी। दो ऑप्शंस दिए गए। उनमें से एक ऑप्शन कर्मचारी को चुनना है। वीआरएस के लिए एक बार अप्लाई करने वाले कर्मचारियों को वापस लेने का विकल्प नहीं मिलेगा। अंतिम निर्णय मैनेजमेंट का होगा।

