आरओ समझौता:टाटा स्टील-सिंटर प्लांट में नए सिरे से आईबी और मैनपावर तय, 475 कर्मियों को मिलेगा लाभ, नया 182 प्वाइंट का आईबी ही मिलेगा

जमशेदपुर10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नए समझौता से सिंटर प्लांट के 475 कर्मचारियों को आईबी का लाभ मिलेगा

टाटा स्टील के सिंटर प्लांट में करीब नौ साल से लंबित इंसेंटिव बोनस (आईबी) और मैनपावर को तय करने का रि आर्गेनाइजेशन (आरओ) समझौता शुक्रवार को हो गया। नए समझौता से सिंटर प्लांट के 475 कर्मचारियों को आईबी का लाभ मिलेगा। सिंटर प्लांट के जिन विभागों में पहले से कर्मचारियों को अधिक आईबी मिल रहा है वे कर्मचारी जब तक काम करेंगे तब तक उनको पुराना बढ़ा हुआ आईबी मिलता रहेगा। जबकि नए आईबी की राशि पुराने विभाग एसपी 1, एसपी 2 व आरएमबीबी 1 में मिलेगा। नए विभाग एसपी 3 में 197 प्वाइंट आईबी, एसपी 4 में 245 प्वाइंट व आरएमबीबी 2 में 223 प्वाइंट आईबी मिलेगा जबकि पुराने विभाग एसपी 1, एसपी 2 और आरएम बीबी 1 में 155 प्वाइंट डीडब्ल्यूआइबी समेत 182 प्वाइंट सारे श्रेणियों को मिलाकर आईबी मिलेगा।

यह पूरे सिंटर प्लांट के लिए कॉमन आईबी होगी, लेकिन जहां ज्यादा कर्मचारियों को मिल रहा है, वहां वर्तमान में कार्यरत कर्मचारियों को बढ़ा हुआ आईबी प्रोटेक्ट रहेगा व शेष सेक्शन में नया 182 प्वाइंट का आईबी ही मिलेगा। इसमें डीडब्ल्यूआईबी 155 प्वाइंट जबकि लेबर यूटिलाइजेशन और टेक्नो इकोनॉमी फैक्टर जैसे अन्य श्रेणी के आईबी प्वाइंट को मिला 182 प्वाइंट तय किया है। इसी तरह टाटा स्टील के सिंटर प्लांट में मैनपावर यानी रिआर्गनाइजेशन (आरओ) को लेकर भी समझौता हुआ, आरएम बीबी 2 और एसपी 1 और एसपी 2 में पहले से ही आरओ तय था। लेकिन शुक्रवार को जो समझौता हुआ, उसके मुताबिक, एसपी 3 में 31 मैनपावर का प्रस्ताव था, जहां 33 मैनपावर पर फाइनल किया गया। इसमें तीन एडिशनल सीनियर एसोसिएटस का पद भी सृजित किया, साथ ही कर्मचारियों का प्रोमोशन भी होगा।

