खुशखबरी:टाटा जूलॉजिकल पार्क- हिरण के बाड़े में 20, पक्षियों के पिंजरे में आए 10 नए मेहमान, जू के निदेशक बोले- इतने सारे मेहमानों का एक साथ आना शुभ संकेत

जमशेदपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • कुछ महीने बाद पर्यटक इन सभी का दीदार कर सकेंगेे

कोरोना काल में टाटा जूलॉजिकल पार्क में खुशखबरी आई है। यहां हिरण के बाड़े में 20 बच्चों ने जन्म लिया है। पक्षियों के पिंजरे में 10 नए मेहमान आए हैं। वहीं नीलगाय मादा ने दो बच्चों को जन्म दिया है। मई माह में लकड़बग्घे ने भी तीन बच्चे को जन्म दिया। दीपावली के बाद जू में जल्द ही और नए मेहमान आने वाले हैं। कुछ महीने बाद पर्यटक इन सभी का दीदार कर सकेंगेे।

टाटा स्टील जूलॉजिकल पार्क के निदेशक विपुल चक्रवर्ती ने बताया कि अब ठंड शुरू हो गई है। ऐसे में नवजातों को संभालना चैलेंज होगा। इनके लिए जू-अथॉरिटी तैयारी में जुटा है। जू में इतने सारे मेहमानों का एक साथ आना शुभ संकेत है। वहीं दूसरी ओर दलमा के प्रवेश द्वार मकुलाकोचा में स्थित हिरण पार्क में हिरणों के आठ नए मेहमानों का आगमन हुआ है। दलमा के रेंजर दिनेश चंद्रा कहते हैं कि कोरोना के कारण दलमा को आम पर्यटकों के लिए पूरी तरह बंद कर दिया गया है। लॉकडाउन के बाद नए मेहमानों को पर्यटक देख सकेंगे।

दलमा वन अभ्यारण- हिरण पार्क में 8 बच्चों का हुआ जन्म

दलमा में हिरणों को अपनी संख्या बढ़ाने के लिए जिस माहौल की जरूरत थी, वह नहीं मिल पा रहा था। दलमा वन्य प्राणी आश्रयणी के पास कोई अपना डाॅक्टर नहीं है, जिससे हिरणों का समुचित इलाज भी नहीं हो पा रहा था। इसका परिणाम यह रहा कि 2019 तक हिरणों की संख्या 40 से बढ़कर 54 तक ही पहुंच सकी। नौ साल में मात्र 14 बढ़ी। इधर, सुविधा के साथ ही नियमित पशु चिकित्सकों की जांच पड़ताल और कोरोना के कारण एकांत माहौल का सुखद परिणाम रहा।

