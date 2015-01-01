पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार में राहत:दीपावली और छठ पर्व पर टाटानगर-दानापुर स्पेशल ट्रेन अब 10 नवंबर से प्रतिदिन चलेगी, कल से होगा टाटानगर-सीतामढ़ी स्पेशल का परिचालन

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • टाटा-छपरा स्पेशल में दूसरे दिन भी 100 सीटें खाली रहीं, जांच के बाद इंट्री, मास्क पहने हुए थे सभी यात्री

दीपावली व छठ महापर्व को देखते हुए दक्षिण-पूर्व रेलवे मंडल ने टाटानगर-दानापुर स्पेशल ट्रेन को 10 नवंबर से 30 नवंबर तक प्रतिदिन चलाने का फैसला लिया है। वहीं, दानापुर से यह ट्रेन 11 नवंबर से 1 दिसंबर तक चलेगी। इस विशेष ट्रेन में एक एसी चेयर कार और 8 जनरल चेयर कार कोच होंगे। यह ट्रेन टाटानगर-दानापुर-टाटानगर एक्सप्रेस के समय के अनुसार चलेगी।

वहीं ट्रेन नंबर 08005 टाटानगर-सीतामढ़ी स्पेशल रविवार को टाटानगर से सुबह 10.00 बजे प्रस्थान करेगी और उसी दिन 23.55 बजे सीतामढ़ी पहुंचेगी। इस विशेष ट्रेन में दो एसी 3 टीयर, आठ स्लीपर क्लास और नौ सामान्य द्वितीय श्रेणी के कोच होंगे। इससे उत्तर बिहार के विभिन्न जिलों में जाने वाले यात्रियों को काफी सहूलियत होगी।

कल से होगा टाटानगर-सीतामढ़ी स्पेशल का परिचालन

टाटा-छपरा स्पेशल ट्रेन चलने से बिहार जाने वाले यात्रियों को काफी राहत मिली है। इस ट्रेन में शुक्रवार काे लगातार दूसरे दिन 100 से ज्यादा सीटें खाली गईं। ट्रेन खुलने से पहले टाटानगर स्टेशन पर थर्मल जांच के बाद यात्रियों के टिकट की जांच हुई। इसके बाद ही उन्हें बोगी में प्रवेश मिला। कोरोना से बचाव के लिए यात्रियों में भी सतर्कता दिखी, सभी मास्क पहने हुए थे। वहीं दूसरी ओर छपरा से टाटानगर के लिए ट्रेन शनिवार से चलेगी। शनिवार काे दोपहर 12.30 बजे ट्रेन खुलेगी और रविवार को सुबह 6.30 बजे टाटानगर पहुंचेगी।

