कोल्हान विवि:2004 से पहले नियुक्त अल्पसंख्यक काॅलेजों के शिक्षकों शिक्षकेतर कर्मियों को भी मिलेगा पेंशन, पीएफ व ग्रेच्युटी

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • सिंडिकेट की ऑनलाइन बैठक में लिए गए कई अहम फैसले

कोल्हान विश्वविद्यालय में गुरुवार को सिंडिकेट की अहम बैठक हुई। इसमें उस प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दी गई जिसमें कहा गया है कि विवि के अंतर्गत आने वाला एक मात्र अल्पसंख्यक काॅलेज करीम सिटी के ऐसे शिक्षक व शिक्षकेतर कर्मचारी जो 2004 से पहले नियुक्त हुए और 2012 से पहले सेवानिवृत्त हो गए, उन्हें भी ग्रेच्युटी, पेंशन व पीएफ का लाभ मिलेगा। सिंडिकेट द्वारा प्रस्ताव को पारित करने के बाद अब इसे मंजूरी के लिए उच्च तकनीकी शिक्षा व कौशल विकास विभाग के पास भेजा जाएगा। मंजूरी मिलने के बाद यह विवि के एस्टीच्यूट का हिस्सा हो जाएगा। इस फैसले का असर करीब दो दर्जन से अधिक शिक्षकों व कर्मचारियों पर पड़ेगा और उन्हें कई प्रकार के लाभ मिलने लगेंगे। इसकी वे लगातार मांग कर रहे थे। गुगल मीट के जरिए आयोजित बैठक की अध्यक्षता प्रोवीसी डाॅ. अरुण कुमार सिन्हा ने की।

इस दौरान कुल सचिव, कुलानुशासक डाॅ. एके झा, डीएसडब्ल्यू टीसीके रमण, सिंडिकेट सदस्य राजेश शुक्ला, जेबी तुबीद, डाॅ. अमर कुमार सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे। वहीं केयू की ओर से बीटेक छठे सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा के लिए एडमिट कार्ड विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट पर अपलोड कर दिया गया है। छात्र इसे डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। यह जानकारी केयू के परीक्षा नियंत्रक डाॅ. पीके पाणि ने दी।

एक्सएलआरआई में स्टार्टअप फ्लैगशिप कॉन्क्लेव कल

एक्सएलआरआई में फ्लैगशिप इंटरप्रेन्योर इंगेनियम 2020 का आयोजन 31 अक्टूबर को ऑनलाइन हाेगा। इसमें भावी मैनेजरों को बताया जाएगा कि किसी भी उद्यम को शुरू करने से पूर्व किन-किन चीजों पर ध्यान देने की जरूरत है। मौके पर लेंसकार्ट के संस्थापक अमित चौधरी, थायरोकेयर के संस्थापक डॉ. एरोकिस्यामी वेलूमनी, टीम पंपकिन के रंजीत कुमार, कैश करो की स्वाति भार्गव व वीमेनोवेटर की तृप्ति सिंघल वक्ता के रूप में शामिल होंगी।

