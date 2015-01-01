पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:रंगदारी नहीं देने पर टेंपाे मालिक को पीटा, गंभीर; विरोध में लोगों ने थाना के सामने किया सड़क जाम

जमशेदपुर30 मिनट पहले
थाने के सामने जुटी भीड़।
  • वाहनों की लगी कतार, क्यूआरटी तैनात

पोटका के मटको निवासी रंजीत गुप्ता को सुंदरनगर के हलुदबनी केनाल के पास तीन-चार युवकों ने घेरकर मारपीट की। बाइक छोड़कर जान बचाने के लिए भागते रंजीत ने दोस्त को फोन किया। कहा-बचा लो, नहीं तो ये मार देंगे। परिवार व गांव के लोगों ने परसुडीह के लटकूगोड़ा मैदान में रंजीत को बेहोशी अवस्था में पाया। उसे सदर अस्पताल लाया, जहां स्थिति गंभीर होने पर टीएमएच रेफर किया है। रंजीत के तीन टेंपो नरेश गैस एजेंसी में चलते हैं।

इधर, रविवार की रात 11 बजे के बाद परिवार वालों ने पुलिस पर लापरवाही व गिरफ्तारी की मांग पर सुंदरनगर थाना के सामने रोड जाम कर दिया। घायल रंजीत के बड़े भाई संजीव का आरोप है कि खरना के दिन रंजीत के साथ लंबू होटल में युवकों ने रंगदारी नहीं देने पर जान मारने की धमकी दी थी। लिखित शिकायत थाना में की गई। इसके बाद भी पुलिस ने आरोपियों को नहीं पकड़ा।

जेल से बाहर निकले आरोपी विधाता व उसके साथी झीगू, साम्भा, गोविंदा दास, रेंगटो व एक अन्य ने खुलेआम रंजीत को जान से मारने की धमकी दी थी। वहीं दूसरी तरफ विरोध में लोगों ने सुंदरनगर थाना के सामने मुख्य मार्ग जाम किया, इससे एक किलोमीटर तक दोनों तरफ भारी वाहनों की कतार लग गई। भीड़ हटाने के लिए क्यूआरटी को मंगवाया गया।

पोटका में रहने वाले युवक के साथ मारपीट की गई है। पुलिस आरोपियों की तलाश कर रही है। घायल को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भेजा गया है। लोगों ने सड़क जाम किया है। पुलिस समझाने में जुटी है।

जगदीश प्रसाद, थाना प्रभारी, सुंदरनगर थाना।

