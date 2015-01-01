पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रंकिणी मंदिर में कर चुके हैं शादी:फरार प्रेमी युगल पुलिस से तंग आकर पुल से कूदने जा रहे थे, लोगों ने बचाया

जमशेदपुर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आरोपी को थाने ले जाती पुलिस
  • प्रेमी ने पुलिस पर जबरन युवती की उम्र 17 साल लिखाने का लगाया आरोप

परसुडीह थाना क्षेत्र से 8 माह पूर्व फरार दो प्रेमी युगल ने सरेंडर कर दिया। दोनों पुलिस के दबाव से तंग आकर कपाली पुल से नदी में कूदकर आत्महत्या करने जा रहे थे। विहिप के लोगों ने रोका और मंगलवार को डीएसपी (विधि-व्यवस्था) आलोक रंजन के समक्ष सरेंडर कराया। इसके बाद परसुडीह पुलिस ने दोनों का सदर अस्पताल में कोविड जांच कराने के बाद कोर्ट ले गई। कोर्ट ने नाबालिग का अपहरण करने के आरोप में प्रेमी परमथनगर निवासी राहुल बरुआ को जेल भेज दिया।

वहीं कोर्ट मैरेज कर लेने के दस्तावेज देखने पर अदालत ने प्रेमिका को उसकी इच्छा के मुताबिक ससुराल जाने की इजाजत दे दी। वहीं दूसरी तरफ अस्पताल में मेडिकल जांच के दौरान प्रेमी ने पुलिस पर उसकी प्रेमिका की जबरन उम्र घटाकर 17 साल लिखने का आरोप लगाया। उसने बताया कि प्रेमिका 20 साल की है। दोनों 2 नंवबर को कोर्ट में दस्तावेज प्रस्तुत कर कोर्ट मैरेज कर चुके हैं। इससे पहले जादूगोड़ा रंकिणी मंदिर में दोनों शादी कर चुके हैं। वह तीन माह से गर्भवती है।

अलग-अलग धर्म होने के कारण धमकी दी जा रही है। मामले को लेकर विहिप के लोगों ने जुगसलाई थाना कैंपस व परसुडीह थाना कैंपस में हंगामा भी किया। परसुडीह थाना के एएसआई व मामले के जांच अधिकारी बोधी रजक के मुताबिक युवक फरवरी माह में नाबालिग को लेकर भागा था। दोनों शादी करने के बाद पुलिस से छुपकर नामोटाेला में रह रहे थे। आरोपी अपने भाई के नाम से मोबाइल नंबर लेकर इस्तेमाल कर रहा था। सीडीआर के आधार पर पुलिस ने पकड़ा। मामले में विहिप जबरन पुलिस पर आरोप लगा रही है।

