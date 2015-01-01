पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Campaign Against Adulteration In The City On Deepawali Chhath Will Start From Today, Seeking Cooperation From The Medical Officers As Well

छानबीन:दीपावली-छठ पर शहर में मिलावट के खिलाफ आज से चलेगा अभियान, चिकित्सक पदाधिकारियों से भी सहयोग मांगा

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी खुद भी नमूना ले सकते हैं

दीपावली को लेकर फूड विभाग एक बार फिर सक्रिय हो गया है। पूर्वी सिंहभूम में मिलावटखोरों के खिलाफ जोर-शोर से अभियान चलाया जाएगा। इसके लिए फूड इंस्पेक्टर दीपश्री ने सभी प्रखंड के चिकित्सक पदाधिकारियों से भी सहयोग मांगा है।

उन्होंने कहा है कि जहां पर मिलावट से संबंधित जानकारी मिले तो इसकी सूचना उन्हें तत्काल दिया जाए, ताकि आगे कार्रवाई किया जा सके। वहीं, चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी खुद भी नमूना ले सकते हैं। इसके लिए उन्हें प्रशिक्षण भी दिया गया है। पूर्वी सिंहभूम जिले में दीपावली के दौरान मिठाई की खपत बढ़ जाती है।

