  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Jamshedpur
  The Festival Begins With Got Bonga, The Demand Of The Temple Will Continue To Resonate In The Village For Five Days, The Tribal Society In Preparation

लोकपर्व:गोट बोंगा के साथ त्याेहार की शुरुआत, पांच दिन तक गांव में गूंजती रहेगी मांदर की थाप, तैयारी में जुटा आदिवासी समाज

जमशेदपुर
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सोहराय 14 से, घर-बैलों की सजावट शुरू अंतिम दिन बनेगी नए चावल की खिचड़ी

आदिवासी समाज का प्रमुख पर्व सोहराय 14 नवंबर से शुरू हो रहा है। इसको लेकर शहर और इससे सटे सभी ग्रामीण क्षेत्राें में आदिवासी समाज के लोग तैयारी में जुट गए हैं। पांच दिवसीय साेहराय पर्व को लेकर लोग घरों में साज सजावट और गाय व बैलों काे सजा रहे हैं। मांझी परगना के दुर्गा चरण मुर्मू ने बताया कि इस बार भी सोहराय पर्व पारंपरिक ढंग से ही मनाया जाएगा। लेकिन, कोरोना को ध्यान में रखते हुए कोई आयोजन नहीं होगा। अगर कोई देखने आएगा तो उसे भाग नहीं सकते।

पहले दिन गोट बोंगा के अवसर पर ग्रामीण अपने-अपने गाय और बैलों को इकट्ठा करेंगे और शाम में उनके आगमन से पूर्व प्रवेश द्वार की साफ-सफाई कर सजाकर तैयार रखेंगे। दूसरे दिन गोड़ा बोंगा मनाया जाएगा। तीसरे दिन खुंटाे बोंगा मनाया जाएगा। इस दौरान लोग अपने गाय और बैलों के साथ नृत्य कर खुशियों को बांटेंगे। वहीं, चौथे दिन गांव की महिलाएं व पुरुष एक टोली बनाकर एक-दूसरे के घर बांसुरी बजाते हुए जाएंगे। अंतिम दिन लोग अपने खेत की नई फसल निकाल खिचड़ी बनाएंगे।

गाय और बैल बेजुबान होते हैं और उनकी मेहनत से ही खेतों में फसल तैयार होती है। उनके साथ खुशियों को बांटने के लिए यह पर्व मनाया जाता है।

-बारी मुर्मू, भाजपा नेत्री, करनडीह

सोहराय पर एक-दूसरे से मिल मांदर की थाप पर बैलों-गाय के साथ नृत्य करते हैं। ईष्ट देवता से अच्छे फसल होने की कामना भी करते हैं।

-दुर्गा चरण मुर्मू, मांझी बाबा, तालसा

