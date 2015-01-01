पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:शहर में सबसे ज्यादा अवैध शराब परसुडीह में और सबसे कम बिष्टुपुर में बरामद; मानगो में 2 दिन में 11 किलो गांजा मिला

जमशेदपुर2 दिन पहले
  • डीआईजी के निर्देश पर चल रही छापेमारी में खुलासा, मानगो में तीन को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा

डीजीपी के निर्देश पर डीआईजी ने जिला पुलिस को नशा व शराब के खिलाफ अभियान चलाने काे कहा। उसके बाद शहर में अवैध शराब व गांजा का कारोबार करने वालों पर कार्रवाई शुरू की गई। पुलिस द्वारा जारी किए गए आंकड़ों के मुताबिक परसुडीह थाना अवैध शराब का कारोबार चलवाने में नंबर एक पर है। यहां पिछले दिनों चलाए गए अभियान में कुल 120 लीटर शराब बरामद की गई। वहीं, बिरसानगर थाना क्षेत्र अवैध शराब का काराेबार में दूसरे नंबर पर है।

यहां की पुलिस ने तीन दिनों तक लगातार छापेमारी कर कुल 83 लीटर शराब जब्त की। तीसरे नंबर पर बागबेड़ा और चौथे नंबर पर सुंदरनगर थाना क्षेत्र रहा। बागबेड़ा में दो दिनों में कुल 65 लीटर तथा सुंदरनगर में एक दिन में छापेमारी में कुल 50 लीटर शराब जब्त की गई। मानगो में नशा का कारोबार चल रहा था। मानगो में बिग बाजार के पीछे और बस्ती इलाके में पुलिस की नाक के नीचे गांजा बेचा जा रहा था। यहां दो दिनों में कुल 11 किलो गांजा समेत तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा।

इधर, आबकारी विभाग ने तीन अवैध शराब भट्ठियाें को तोड़ा
अवैध शराब बिक्री के खिलाफ आबकारी विभाग ने सोमवार को बिरसानगर और उलीडीह में बड़ी कार्रवाई की। बिरसानगर के दुखूडीह, हुरलुंग नाला व उलीडीह की गौड़ बस्ती में संचालित तीन अवैध शराब भट्ठियों को तोड़ दिया। संचालक मौके से भाग निकला। छापेमारी के दौरान आबकारी विभाग ने करीब 140 लीटर देसी शराब और 10 हजार किलो जावा महुआ जब्त किया है।.

अवैध शराब बरामदगी का आंकड़ा

परसुडीह 120 लीटर, बिरसानगर 83 लीटर, बागबेड़ा 65 लीटर, सुंदरनगर 50 लीटर, सीतारामडेरा 25 लीटर, सोनारी 25 लीटर, बिष्टुपुर 20 लीटर।

पुलिस द्वारा जितनी भी जगहों पर छापेमारी की गई, वहां से महुआ शराब ही जब्त हुई है। सूचना के आधार पर कार्रवाई हो रही है।

-आलोक रंजन, डीएसपी (विधि-व्यवस्था)

