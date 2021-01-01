पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:मानगो चौक पर बिना हेलमेट पकड़ाया युवक पुलिस से उलझा दारोगा ने कहा, मेरे पॉकेट से एक हजार रुपए लेकर भागा

जमशेदपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • अपर निरीक्षक ने उनके पॉकेट से 1000 रुपए लेकर भागने का आरोप लगाया
  • शहर में कई यात्री बसें बिना परमिट व फिटनेस पेपर के चल रही

मानगो चौक पर बिना हेलमेट के पकड़ाए युवक ने मंगलवार की सुबह हंगामा किया। युवक ट्रैफिक पुलिस के जवानों से बकझक करने लगा। अवर निरीक्षक अशोक पासवान ने युवक को समझाया तो वो बदतमीजी करने लगा। युवक ने गाली-गलौज व धक्का मुक्की की। अपर निरीक्षक ने उनके पॉकेट से 1000 रुपए लेकर भागने का आरोप लगाया है। उक्त पैसे फाइन के थे। पुलिस ने युवक की बाइक जब्त कर ली है। कई लोग वीडियो बनाते दिखे।

341 लोगों से 3.37 लाख रिकॉर्ड जुर्माना वसूला

मंगलवार को जांच अभियान ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने कुल 341 लोगों से 337200 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला। ट्रैफिक डीएसपी ने 10 से 112200, साकची में 73 से 41500, बिष्टुपुर में 46 से 37 हजार, जुगसलाई में 121 लोगों से 92 हजार, मानगो ने 33 लोगों से 20 हजार व गोलमुरी में 58 से 34500 वसूला।

बिना परमिट-रोड टैक्स के सात बसों का काटा फाइन

शहर में कई यात्री बसें बिना परमिट व फिटनेस पेपर के चल रही हैं। ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने मंगलवार काे ऐसी बसाेें के खिलाफ चेकिंग अभियान चलाया। बिना परमिट व राेड टैक्स वाली सात बसों से 1,07,200 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला। वाेल्टास हाउस के पास ओडिशा के रायरंगपुर से हाता तक चलने वाली रंजू नामक यात्री बस संख्या ओआर11जे-7060 से अब तक का सबसे बड़ा जुर्माना 61200 रुपए वसूला।

