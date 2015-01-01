पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तीन साल का सबसे ठंडा नवंबर:पारा 12 डिग्री पहुंचा; चक्रवाती तूफान निवार के कारण कल से बदलेगा मौसम, छाएंगे बादल

धुंध की चादर: तस्वीर आदित्यपुर रेलवे स्टेशन के पास की।
  • ठंड के असर को और बढ़ाएगा तूफान, मौसम साफ होते ही तेजी से गिरेगा पारा

ठंड बढ़ी है, इसकी वजह बंगाल की खाड़ी में चक्रवाती तूफान निवार है। माैसम विभाग की मानें ताे यह साइक्लोन में तब्दील हो सकता है। यह तूफान तमिलनाडु व पांडिचेरी के तट से टकराएगा, लेकिन इसका आंशिक असर शहर में भी दिखेगा। इससे गुरुवार से शहर का माैसम बदलेगा व बादल छाएंगे। झारखंड के कुछ इलाकाें में हल्की बारिश हाे सकती है।

माैसम विभाग की मानें ताे तटीय क्षेत्राें से टकराते समय तूफान की रफ्तार 100-150 किमी प्रति घंटे हाे सकती है। ऐसे में दक्षिण भारत के साथ ओडिशा, झारखंड व पश्चिम बंगाल में भी असर दिखेगा। तूफान ठंड के असर को और बढ़ाएगा। तूफान के बाद जैसे ही मौसम साफ होगा तापमान तेजी के नीचे गिरेगा।

हवा में आर्द्रता अधिकतम 78 व न्यूनतम 66% रही

हवा में आर्द्रता की मात्रा अधिकतम 78 व न्यूनतम 66% रही। रात में ठंड बढ़ी है। सुबह में धुंध की बूंदें इसके असर काे और बढ़ा रही है। मंगलवार काे शहर का पारा .8 डिग्री गिर 120 सेल्सियस पहुंचा। यह सामान्य से दाे डिग्री कम है। अधिकतम पारा 27.20 सेल्सियस रहा।

तापमान में आज और गिरावट होने की है संभावना

शहर में ठंड का अंदाजा इसी से लगाया जा सकता है कि यह तीन साल का सबसे ठंडा नवंबर है। पारा 12 डिग्री पहुंच गया। 2019 में नवंबर का न्यूनतम तापमान 15.4 व 2018 में 12.20 पहुंचा था। विभाग की मानें ताे बुधवार काे तापमान में और गिरावट होगी।

