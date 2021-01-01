पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्ञापन:टाटा मोटर्स गेट पर धरना देने गए बर्खास्त कर्मियों को पुलिस ने रोका, मजिस्ट्रेट को ज्ञापन सौंप लौटे; कंपनी प्रबंधन पर मजदूरों के शोषण का आरोप

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • मजिस्ट्रेट को ही प्रबंधन के नाम का ज्ञापन सौंपा गया
  • इस दाैरान बर्खास्त कर्मचारियाें और सुरक्षाकर्मियों के बीच बहस भी हुई

टाटा मोटर्स से बर्खास्त कर्मचारियों ने प्रबंधन पर मनमानी रवैया अपनाने और कर्मचारियों पर एकतरफा कार्रवाई का आरोप लगाते हुए शुक्रवार को कंपनी के मेन गेट पर धरना प्रदर्शन किया। टेल्को वर्कर्स यूनियन के महामंत्री रहे प्रकाश कुमार, आकाश दुबे व केके शुक्ला ने सुबह 11 बजे कंपनी गेट के आगे धरना देने की कोशिश की। लेकिन, पूर्व से ही तैनात सुरक्षा कर्मी और पुलिस जवानाें ने उन्हें मना कर दिया। इस दाैरान बर्खास्त कर्मचारियाें और सुरक्षाकर्मियों के बीच बहस भी हुई।

मौके पर तैनात मजिस्ट्रेट सुनील कुमार ने उन्हें समझाया। इसके बाद मजिस्ट्रेट को ही प्रबंधन के नाम का ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। इस दौरान प्रकाश कुमार ने यूनियन नेताओं की बर्खास्तगी को साजिश बताते हुए उसे वापस लेने समेत अन्य मांगों को रखा। कंपनी प्रबंधन पर मजदूरों के शोषण का भी आरोप लगाया गया। ज्ञापन में अस्थायी कर्मियों को स्थायी करने, कंपनी से बर्खास्त कर्मी हर्षवर्द्धन, प्रकाश, केके शुक्ला, आकाश दुबे की फिर से बहाली करने, एफटीए किए सभी को एक समान नौकरी देने, सेवानिवृत्त कर्मचारियों को आजीवन मेडिकल सुविधा बहाल करने, लाइन इंचार्ज द्वारा मजदूरों को परेशान नहीं करने, टेल्को वर्कर्स यूनियन द्वारा किए गए समझौते को मानने समेत 20 मांगें शामिल हैं।

