  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Jamshedpur
  The Problem Of Teachers Placed In The Meeting Of The Federation By The Representative Of The Province In The Meeting Of The Indian National Academic Federation

परेशानी:भारतीय राष्ट्रीय शैक्षिक महासंघ की सभा में सूबे के प्रतिनिधि ने महासंघ की बैठक में रखी शिक्षकों की समस्या

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • यूजीसी के नियमाें के अनुसार यह स्पष्ट है कि जो पहले से पीएचडी कर चुके हैं, उनके योगदान देने के बाद उन्हें पीएचडी इंक्रीमेंट मिलना है

अखिल भारतीय राष्ट्रीय शैक्षिक महासंघ की दो दिवसीय अखिल भारतीय कार्यकारिणी की साधारण सभा मंगलवार काे ऑनलाइन हुई। इसमें शिक्षा व शिक्षकीय समस्याओं का समाधान अविलंब करने का फैसला लिया गया। नई राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति का क्रियान्वयन सुनिश्चित करने का प्रस्ताव भी बैठक में पारित किया गया। महासंघ के प्रदेश प्रशिक्षण प्रमुख एवं केयू अध्यक्ष डॉ. विजय प्रकाश ने कहा - झारखंड में पीएचडी इंक्रीमेंट नहीं दिया है जबकि अन्य सभी विश्वविद्यालयों में दूसरे स्टेट में यह दिक्कत नहीं है।

जबकि यूजीसी के नियमाें के अनुसार यह स्पष्ट है कि जो पहले से पीएचडी कर चुके हैं, उनके योगदान देने के बाद उन्हें पीएचडी इंक्रीमेंट मिलना है। उन्होंने पुरानी पेंशन योजना को शिक्षकों के हित में लागू करने की मांग करते हुए कहा कि न्यू पेंशन स्कीम में सरकार द्वारा प्रदत्त राशि जमा नहीं हो रही है। झारखंड में संगठन विस्तार पर अलग से चर्चा हुई। महासंघ के अखिल भारतीय अध्यक्ष प्रो. जगदीश प्रसाद सिंघल ने नई राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति के विभिन्न पहलुओं पर प्रकाश डाला व इसके क्रियान्वयन को लेकर अखिल भारतीय स्तर पर महासंघ द्वारा गठित उच्च शिक्षा के 9 व विद्यालयी शिक्षा के 5 समूहों को आवश्यक सुझाव देने का आग्रह किया।
अपने दायित्वाें काे समझें शिक्षक: महासंघ

महासंघ के अखिल भारतीय संगठन मंत्री महेंद्र कपूर ने वार्षिक कार्ययोजना पर चर्चा कर कहा कि सभी पूर्व निर्धारित सभी कार्यक्रम शीघ्र पूरा करे। उन्हाेंने बताया कि कर्तव्य बोध कार्यक्रम 12 से 23 जनवरी 2021 के बीच कराने का निर्णय लिया। इसमें शिक्षकों एवं छात्रों को कर्तव्य बोध कराया जाएगा। गुरु वंदन कार्यक्रम को निचली इकाई तक ले जाएं। दत्तोपंत ठेंगड़ी जन्म शताब्दी वर्ष में सभी राज्यों में व्याख्यान माला आयोजित हो। आत्म निर्भर भारत की दिशा में भी कार्य को गति दी जाए। 30-31 जनवरी 2021 को अहमदाबाद में राष्ट्रीय स्तर की कार्यकारिणी बैठक आयोजित होगी। इसमें राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के सह सरकार्यवाह डॉ. मनमोहन वैद्य का सानिध्य भी प्राप्त होगा। इस बार ‘एकात्म मानव दर्शन’ विषय पर अंतरराष्ट्रीय सम्मेलन फरवरी 2021 के उत्तरार्द्ध के पूर्वार्द्ध में आयोजित होगा।

