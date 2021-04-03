पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जमीन सबसे बड़ी बाधा:निजी स्कूलाें काे मान्यता देने के लिए भाैतिक सत्यापन की प्रक्रिया पूरी, 90% स्कूल मान्यता की शर्ताें पर फेल

जमशेदपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • राइट टू एजुकेशन के तहत मान्यता, क्षेत्र शिक्षा पदाधिकारी व प्रखंड शिक्षा प्रसार पदाधिकारी की टीम ने जांच कर साैंपी रिपाेर्ट

जिले के निजी स्कूलाें काे राइट टू एजुकेशन के तहत मान्यता के लिए डीएसई कार्यालय की ओर से कराए भाैतिक सत्यापन की प्रक्रिया पूरी हाे गई है। क्षेत्र शिक्षा पदाधिकारी व बीईओ के नेतृत्व में गठित जांच टीमाें ने रिपाेर्ट साैंपी है। जांच में एक-दाे नहीं ब‌ल्कि आधे दर्जन से अधिक स्कूल मानकाें पर खरे नहीं उतरे हैं। इनमें शहर के बड़े-बड़े स्कूल भी हैं।

इनकी मान्यता फंसनी तय है। डीएसई कार्यालय द्वारा जांच रिपाेर्ट काे कंपाइल किया जा रहा है। इसके बाद विभाग किन स्कूलाें काे मान्यता देगी है व किसे नहीं, इससे संबंधित अनुशंसा प्राथमिक शिक्षा निदेशालय करेगा। रिपाेर्ट में जो खामियां मिलीं है उससे दाे-चार स्कूलाें काे छाेड़ शेष को मान्यता नहीं मिलेगी।

मान्यता के लिए जिले के 170 स्कूलाें की जांच

मान्यता के लिए जिले के 170 निजी स्कूलाें ने शिक्षा विभाग में आवेदन दिया। इसमें शहर के सभी बड़े स्कूल हैं। इन स्कूलाें का आरटीई के मानकाें पर टीम गठित कर सत्यापन कराया। जिन्होंने आवेदन नहीं दिया उनपर कार्रवाई होगी।

शिक्षा अधिकार नियमावली को निरस्त करने पर सुनवाई

झारखंड नि:शुल्क व अनिवार्य बाल शिक्षा अधिकार नियमावली 2019 को निरस्त करने से संबंधित झारखंड गैर सरकारी विद्यालय संघ के अध्यक्ष मो. ताहिर हुसैन की याचिका पर गुरुवार काे हाईकाेर्ट में सुनवाई हुई। न्यायालय ने सरकार काे पक्ष रखने का वक्त दिया है। 4 मार्च को अगली सुनवाई होगी।

जांच टीमों ने सौंपी है रिपोर्ट, कर रहे कंपाइल

निजी स्कूलाें के मान्यता के लिए भाैतिक सत्यापन पूरा हुआ है। अलग-अलग जांच टीमें रिपाेर्ट साैंप रही हैं। इसे कंपाइल कर रहे हैं। रिपाेर्ट पर मान्यता देने व न देने की अनुशंसा करेंगे।
-विनीत कुमार, डीएसई

