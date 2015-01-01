पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:दूसरा खेमा चंद्रगुप्त सिंह का आज मंदिर में करेगा दीपोत्सव का आयोजन, दूसरा खेमा चंद्रगुप्त सिंह का आज मंदिर में करेगा दीपोत्सव का आयोजन

जमशेदपुर
मंदिर प्रांगण में घी के दीए जले
  • यह दीपावली खास है, क्योंकि इसी वर्ष सूर्य मंदिर परिसर में राम मन्दिर की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा सम्पन्न हुई है

सूर्य मंदिर परिसर में शुक्रवार को 21 हजार दीपक से जलाए गए। समिति ने श्रीराम मंदिर प्रांगण में सात हजार देसी घी के दीपक जलाए। पूर्व सीएम ने कहा -अयोध्या में भव्य श्रीराम मंदिर का निर्माण कार्य प्रारंभ हो चुका है तो जमशेदपुर के सूर्यधाम में भव्य श्रीराम राम का संकल्प इस साल पूरा हुआ है।

यह दीपावली खास है, क्योंकि इसी वर्ष सूर्य मंदिर परिसर में राम मन्दिर की प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा सम्पन्न हुई है। वहीं, चंद्रगुप्त सिंह के खेमे ने शनिवार को मंदिर परिसर में दीपोत्सव का आयोजन करने की घोषणा की है।

