पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Jamshedpur
  • The Sikh Elder Beaten, The Ruckus Over Opening The Turban, The Shop Being Vandalized, The Sweet Shopkeeper's Dispute With The Elderly Asking For Time To Come To The Doctor's Clinic

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विवाद:सिख बुजुर्ग को पीटने, पगड़ी खोलने पर बवाल, दुकान में की तोड़फोड़, डॉक्टर की क्लिनिक में आने का समय पूछने पर बुजुर्ग से मिठाई दुकानदार का विवाद

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पपिंदर सिंह के बयान पर दुकान मालिक व उसके बेटाें पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज

जुगसलाई दुखू मार्केट के पास शुक्रवार की सुबह करीब साढ़े नौ बजे डॉ. विजय कुमार की क्लीनिक में आने का समय पूछने पर नारायण मिष्ठान भंडार के मालिक व बेटों ने गौरी शंकर रोड निवासी पपिंदर सिंह (63) की पिटाई कर दी। मिठाई दुकान के मालिक अमरचंद्र गुप्ता और उनके बेटे नटवर व सदर गुप्ता ने पिटाई करने के बाद पगड़ी खोल दी। इस मामले में पुलिस ने दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। वहीं पपिंदर सिंह के बयान पर दुकान मालिक और उसके बेटाें के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। बताया गया कि पपिंदर सिंह ने मिठाई दुकानदार से डॉ. विजय कुमार की क्लीनिक में आने का समय पूछा। इसके बाद दुकानदार और उसके बेटों ने पपिंदर सिंह की पिटाई कर पगड़ी उतार दी।

घायल बुजुर्ग
घायल बुजुर्ग

इसके बाद घायल बुजुर्ग मिठाई दुकान के पास बीच सड़क पर लेटकर विरोध करने लगे। उन्हें ऐसा करते देख सिख समुदाय के लोग जुट गए और हंगामा करने लगे। इसी बीच कुछ लोग मिठाई दुकान में घुस तोड़फोड़ शुरू कर दी। इसके बाद समाज के लोगों ने तोड़फोड़ करने वाले बाहरी युवकों को रोका। साथ ही बुजुर्ग के साथ मारपीट व धार्मिक भावना को ठेस पहुंचाने वाले आरोपियों को गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर सड़क जाम कर दिया। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस क्यूआरटी व वज्र वाहन के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंची। मिठाई दुकान के पास सुरक्षा के लिए जवानों को खड़ा कर दिया। बाद में डीएसपी (विधि-व्यवस्था) आलोक रंजन ने समाज के प्रबुद्ध लोगों को समझाकर मामला शांत कराया। सभी को समझाकर जुगसलाई थाना ले गए। थाना में घायल के बयान पर नारायण मिष्ठान भंडार के संचालक अमर चंद्र गुप्ता, सदर गुप्ता और नटवर गुप्ता के खिलाफ केस दर्ज हुआ है।

तीन घंटे तक चला हंगामा, डीएसपी ने पहुंचकर समाज के लोगों को समझाया

डॉक्टर की क्लीनिक में आने का समय पूछने पर बुजुर्ग के साथ मिठाई दुकानदार ने मारपीट की और उनकी पगड़ी भी खोल दी। इसके बाद समाज के लोगों को जानकारी हुई। आरोपियाें की गिरफ्तारी की मांग पर विरोध किया। डीएसपी के आश्वासन पर मामला शांत हुआ।

-शैलेंद्र सिंह, चेयरमैन, सीजीपीसी

मिठाई दुकानदार द्वारा सिख व्यक्ति के साथ मारपीट कर पगड़ी खोलने की खबर मिलने पर हंगामा हुअा। सिख व्यक्ति की शिकायत पर मामला दर्ज किया गया है। दो अारोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। दूसरे पक्ष से शिकायत नहीं की है। -नित्यानंद महतो, थाना प्रभारी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें