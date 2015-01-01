पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Warmest December Of 10 Years, The Mercury Of The City Is 5 Degrees Higher Than Last Year, The Warmer Winds Coming From The Gulf Prevented The Colder Winds Of The North.

मौसम:10 साल का सबसे गर्म दिसंबर, पिछले साल से 5 डिग्री अधिक है शहर का पारा, खाड़ी से आने वाली गर्म हवाएं उत्तर की सर्द हवाओं काे राेक रही

जमशेदपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • जमशेदपुर में दिसंबर में सबसे अधिक ठंड पड़ती है लेकिन इस बार आधा महीने बीतने के बाद भी ठंड नहीं

शहर का माैसम हर दिन बदल रहा है। कभी धूप ताे कभी बदल छा रहे हैं। लेकिन ठंड पर काेई खास असर हाेता नहीं दिख रहा है। जमशेदपुर में दिसंबर में सबसे अधिक ठंड पड़ती है और पारा 10 डिग्री के नीचे पहुंच जाता है। लेकिन आधा दिसंबर बीत जाने के बाद भी इस बार तापमान सामान्य से ऊपर बना हुआ है। इस बार दिसंबर में न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री पहुंचा था। जबकि पिछली बार दिसंबर का पारा 7.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक गिर गया था।

अगर 10 साल के दिसंबर माह की बात करें ताे यह सबसे गर्म दिसंबर है। क्याेंकि यह पहली बार है जब दिसंबर में पारा 10 डिग्री नीचे नहीं पहुंचा है। माैसम विभाग के रांची केंद्र की मानें ताे बंगाल की खाड़ी में एक नियमित अंतराल पर निम्न दबाव का क्षेत्र बन रहा है। जिसकी वजह से वहां से चलने वाली गर्म हवाएं ऊत्तर भारत की ओर से आने वाली सर्द हवाओं काे राेक रही हैं। बादल छाने की वजह से गर्मी महसूस हो रही है।

