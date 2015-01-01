पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी पूरी:इस बार न भव्य पंडाल बना और न ही मेला, सादगी से होगी पूजा, काली पूजा आज, 100 जगह होंगे आयोजन

  • पूजा के इस दिन पहले लोगों ने मां लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा समेत पूजा की खरीदारी की

मां काली की पूजा की शनिवार को धूमधाम से होगी। पूजा कमेटी के सदस्य अपने आयोजन में जुटे रहे। इस बार कोरोना के सरकार के नियमों को ध्यान में रख सारे आयोजन किए जा रहे हैं। शहर में काली पूजा में पूजा कमेटियां इस बार भव्य पंडाल का निर्माण नहीं करा रही हैं और न ही मेला लगेगा। सादगी के साथ मां की पूजा होगी। पूजा के इस दिन पहले लोगों ने मां लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा समेत पूजा की खरीदारी की।

शहर में करीब 100 से अधिक स्थानों पर सार्वजनिक रूप से काली पूजा होती है। बिष्टुपुर रामदास भट्ठा, सोनारी हवाई अड्डा, सोनारी डी रोड, टेल्को में सबुज कल्याण संघ के पास, चिड़िया पार्क के पास, घोड़ाबांधा दुर्गा-काली पूजा कमेटी, गोविंदपुर सामुदायिक विकास केंद्र के पास, लिट्टी चौक एग्रिको, परसुडीह और भुइयांडीह मां तारा काली पूजा कमेटी के साथ टिनप्लेट काली मंदिर, बेल्डीह कालीबाड़ी, रंकिणी मंदिर कदमा, जमशेदपुर दुर्गाबाड़ी व साकची दुर्गाबाड़ी सहित अन्य देवी मंदिरों में भव्य रूप से पूजा होगी।

16 नवंबर को भाई दूज... बहनें भाई के माथे पर तिलक लगा उतारेंगी आरती

भाई की दीर्घायु के लिए यमराज की पूजा

भाई-बहन के प्रेम का प्रतीक पर्व गोधन (भाई दूज) 16 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। बहनें भाई के माथे पर तिलक लगा उनकी लंबी उम्र के लिए यमराज की पूजा करेंगी। अलग-अलग समाज पर्व को अपने तरीके से मनाएंगे। पंडित एकादश पांडेय ने कहा- पूजा के लिए सुबह 9 बजे से दोपहर दो बजे उत्तम योग है। यम द्वितीया के दिन एमपी, छत्तीसगढ़ व ओडिशावासी गोधन पूजा करते हैं।

बंग समाज के लोग मनाएंगे भाई फोटा
बंग समुदाय में यह पर्व भाई फोटा के रूप में मनाया जाता है। इस दिन भाई-बहन उपवास रखते हैं। बहनें भाई के माथे पर चंदन का तिलक लगाती हैं, उसके सिर में तेल लगा बाल झाड़ती हैं और आइना दिखाती हैं।

नेपाली समाज में भाई-टीका मनेगा
नेपाली संस्कृति के मुताबिक बहनें भाई टीका मनाएंगी। बहनें भाई की आरती उतारेंगी। दोनों कान पर सरसों का तेल लगाएंगी। माथे पर पांच रंग का टीका लगाएंगी। गले में गेंदा फूल की माला पहना लंबी उम्र की कामना करेंगी।

