ईद-ए-मिलादुन्नबी आज:इस बार जुलूस नहीं निकलेगा रंग-बिरंगी लाइटाें से मस्जिदें रोशन, अपने घरों में रहकर करें फातिहा और मनाएं त्योहार

जमशेदपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • सिटी एसपी ने आजादनगर थाने में उलेमाओं के साथ की बैठक

आज ईद-ए-मिलादुन्नबी मनाई जाएगी। तैयारियां जोर-शाेर से चल रही हैं। चौक-चौराहे पर ईद-ए-मिलादुन्नबी के फ्लैक्स व बैनरों से सज गए हैं। साथ ही चांद-तारों के पताके, इस्लामी झंडे व झालराें से सजाया जा रहा है। जबकि मस्जिदों को रंग-बिरंगी इलेक्ट्रानिक लाइटाें से राेशन किया गया है। संक्रमण को देखते हुए इस बार जुलूस नहीं निकलेगा।

ईद-ए-मिलादुन्नबी को लेकर गुरुवार शाम सिटी एसपी सुभाष चंद्र जाट ने आजादनगर थाने में उलेमा और इमाम संग बैठक की। इसमें हाजी मुख्तार ने लोगों से कोरोना को लेकर त्योहार के मौके पर जुलूस-ए-मोहमद्दी नहीं निकालने की बात कही। निर्णय लिया गया कि घरों में रहकर लोग फातिहा करेंगे और त्योहार मनाएंगे। सिटी एसपी ने लोगों से अपने अपने घरों में ही त्योहार मनाने की अपील की। बैठक में पटमदा डीएसपी विजय महतो, थाना प्रभारी विष्णु प्रसाद राउत, आबिद हुसैन, मोहम्मद ताहिर, अशरफ अली, हाजी मोहम्मद, अय्यूब अली आदि मौजूद थे।

आजादनगर थाना में बैठक करते सिटी एसपी
आजादनगर थाना में बैठक करते सिटी एसपी

मजलिस और लंगर का एहतेमाम
जश्ने ईद-ए-मिलादुन्नबी को लेकर खासा उत्साह है। शुक्रवार को मजलिस और लंगर का एहतमाम किया गया है, ताकि गरीबों में खुशियां बांटी जाए। कई जगह तकरीर व मिलाद के कार्यक्रम हो रहा है। इनमें लोगों को पैगंबर मोहम्मद साहब की सुन्नतों का जिक्र कर उन पर चलने के लिए कहा जा रहा है। मदरसों में सुबह कुरान खानी व फातिहा ख्वानी होगा। तहरीक-ए-पैगाम इस्लाम के चेयरमैन सैफुद्दीन असदक ने बताया कि शुक्रवार की सुबह गरीबों में फल का वितरण किया जाएगा। वहीं गलियों में लंगर बाटें जाएंगे।

