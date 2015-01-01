पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशासन सख्त:मास्क नहीं पहनने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं करने वालों को फटकारा, आज से 500 रुपए जुर्माना

जमशेदपुर9 घंटे पहले
टाटानगर स्टेशन पर यात्रियों की जांच करती मेडिकल टीम।
  • बिहार से मंगलवार को आने वाली ट्रेनों के 718 यात्रियों की कोरोना जांच, सात पॉजिटिव मिले

अब मास्क नहीं पहनने व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नहीं अपनाने वालों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। मंगलवार को प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने मानगो-साकची सहित कई क्षेत्रों में अभियान चलाया, नियमों का उल्लंघन करने वालों को फटकार लगा व चेतावनी देकर छोड़ दिया। वहीं गुरुवार से मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों से जुर्माना की वसूली के साथ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

मानगो नगर निगम के ईओ दीपक सहाय ने मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के अनुपालन के लिए मंगलवार की शाम में पुरुलिया रोड व डिमना रोड में जांच अभियान चलाया। जिन लोगों ने मास्क नहीं पहना था उनको चेतावनी दी गई, बुधवार को भी अभियान चलाया जाएगा। इस दौरान मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों से पांच सौ रुपए जुर्माना के तौर पर वसूला जाएगा।

दक्षिण बिहार एक्सप्रेस, दानापुर-टाटा स्पेशल ट्रेन में सुबह और शाम में हुआ रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट

बिहार से आने वाली ट्रेनों के यात्रियों की कोरोना जांच मंगलवार को भी हुई। दक्षिण बिहार स्पेशल और दानापुर-टाटा स्पेशल ट्रेन के यात्रियों का सुबह व शाम में रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट हुआ। इस दाैरान कुल 718 यात्रियों की जांच की गई, जिसमें केवल सात यात्रियों में कोरोना की पुष्टि हुई।

हावड़ा-अहमदाबाद में 25 से आरएमएस को मिलीं 20 सीटें

दक्षिण-पूर्व रेलवे जोन ने हावड़ा-अहमदाबाद एक्सप्रेस में 25 नवंबर से 20 सीटें रेलवे मेल सर्विस के लिए आरक्षित रखने का निर्देश दिया है। इसका आदेश मंगलवार को जारी कर दिया गया। मालूम हो कि कोरोना काल के बाद से ही आरएमएस को सीटें नहीं मिल रही थीं।

विजय कुमार यादव और टी. स्वामीनाथन काे प्राेन्नति

चक्रधरपुर रेल मंडल में डीसीएम (फ्राइट) के रूप में कार्यरत विजय कुमार यादव को प्रोन्नत करते हुए सीनियर डीसीएम (फ्राइट) बनाया है। वहीं, डीओएम (फ्राइट) के रूप में कार्यरत टी. स्वामीनाथन को सीनियर डीओएम (फ्राइट) बनाया है।

जिले में 2871 सैंपल की जांच: 28 नए मरीज मिले, अब सिर्फ 210 एक्टिव केस

पूर्वी सिंहभूम जिले में मंगलवार को 41 मरीजों के ठीक होने के साथ ही जिला के अब तक 16040 मरीज कोरोना को मात दे चुके हैं। अब जिले में मात्र 210 एक्टिव केस हैं। मंगलवार को जिले में 2871 सैंपल की जांच में 28 नए मरीज मिले हैं और कुल मरीज की संख्या 16619 पहुंच गई है। वहीं लगातार तीसरे दिन मंगलवार को किसी कोरोना मरीज की मौत नहीं हुई है।

मंगलवार को जो 28 नए मरीज मिले हैं, उसमें जिले के शहरी क्षेत्र के 21 और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के सात मरीज हैं। शहरी क्षेत्र के मानगो हिल व्यू कॉलोनी डिमना रोड मानगो के एक ही परिवार के दो, कागलनगर सोनारी का एक, पारडीह चौक मानगो का एक, टेल्को कॉलोनी का एक, सर्किट हाउस का एक, भालूबासा का एक, बारीनगर टेल्को का एक व अन्य जगहों से संक्रमित मिले हैं।

