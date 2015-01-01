पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:सीबीएसई स्कूल में बदलेंगे शहर के तीन सरकारी स्कूल, शिक्षा उपनिदेशक ने विद्यालयों का लिया जायजा

जमशेदपुर33 मिनट पहले
  • मालूम हो कि तीनों स्कूलों को सीबीएसई बोर्ड के अनुरूप विकसित कर यहां अंग्रेजी माध्यम से पढ़ाई होगी

जिले के 3 सरकारी विद्यालयों को मॉडल विद्यालय में बदलने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है। इस क्रम में मंगलवार को डिप्टी डायरेक्टर एजुकेशन प्रदीप चौबे ने चयनित तीनों विद्यालय जमशेदपुर गर्ल्स हाई स्कूल, बीपीएम प्लस टू हाई स्कूल और कस्तूरबा गांधी आवासीय बालिका हाई स्कूल का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान सीबीएसई के मानक के आधार पर तीनों स्कूलों को परखा गया। लेकिन, तीनों स्कूल जमीन की कमी से जूझते नजर आए।

जमशेदपुर गर्ल्स हाई स्कूल के पास सीबीएसई के मानक के अनुसार दो एकड़ जमीन नहीं है, तो बीपीएम प्लस टू हाई स्कूल प्रबंधन में जमीन का विवाद है। यही नहीं स्कूल के पास जमीन से संबंधित आवश्यक कागजात भी मौजूद नहीं है। जबकि, कस्तूरबा गांधी आवासीय बालिका हाई स्कूल में बच्चों के खेलने के लिए प्ले ग्राउंड नहीं है। मालूम हो कि तीनों स्कूलों को सीबीएसई बोर्ड के अनुरूप विकसित कर यहां अंग्रेजी माध्यम से पढ़ाई होगी।

